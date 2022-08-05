xxxxxx xxxxxxxx

Doniel Reher, 98

Doniel R. B. Reher, 98, of Grand Island, passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020. Although at Wedgewood Care Center at the time of his passing, Don was actually a resident at Heritage.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 8 at Messiah Lutheran Church. Dan Naranjo will officiate. Family will greet friends for one hour prior to the service at the church. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.

Don was born on Feb. 22, 1922 in Hall County, to William and Martha (Wiese) Reher. He was raised on the family farm in Hall County and attended a country school.

On Aug. 8, 1943, Don was united in marriage to Eva Bates. Following their marriage, the family lived on a farm north of Grand Island. Don started his farming career on the Krohn farm. After leaving, he held several odd jobs before starting on at Supersweet Feeds, where he stayed for over 40 years. During his time there he became known as “Supersweet Don.” After his retirement from Supersweet, he worked for over 10+ years at Dist 1-R in the lunchroom and was known as “Grandpa Don” by all the kids until he officially retired at the age of 90.

Don was a member of Messiah Lutheran Church and the Platt Deutsche. In his spare time, Don enjoyed dancing, playing cards, and listening to polka and accordion music.

Those left to cherish his memory include his children, Patty (Eldon) Hardekopf of Denison, Iowa, Wanda (Kirk) Yoachim of Alexandria, and Marty (Butch) Gordon of Grand Island; 10 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren with one more on the way; and brother Bill (Inez) Reher of Grand Island.

Don was preceded in death by his wife of 74 years, Eva; parents; daughter and son-in-law, Donna and Richard Glover; infant son, Joseph; sisters, Viola Grotz and Bernice Smith; and granddaughter, Jamie Glover.

Memorials are suggested to Messiah Lutheran.

Online remembrances may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.