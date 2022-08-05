xxxxxxx xxxxxxxx

Michael Brewer, 68

Michael C. Brewer, 68, of Grand Island, died Friday, April 29, 2022, at CHI Health-St. Francis.

Family and friends will be gathering from 6 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 8 M with a Celebration of Life Service at 7 p.m. at All Faiths Funeral Home. Daniel Naranjo will officiate. Livestreaming will be available on Mike's obituary page at www.giallfaiths.com.

Memorials are suggested to the Leukemia Foundation

Mike was born on Dec. 15, 1953, in Grand Island the son of Donald and Thelma (Daly) Brewer. He was raised and received his education in Grand Island.

Mike began his working career with Frank Gion Construction, then went to work for the Grand Island Street Department. Later he became a sales representative for Pacesetters and retired from the Hall County Housing Department.

Mike was proud to have had over 30 years of sobriety. Through his experiences, he was able to help others on their journey of addictions and recovery.

Those left to cherish his memory are his significant other of 19 years, Sally Schaaf; his mother, Thelma Brewer; daughter, Jessica (Ramiro) Lopez and their children, Tre, Seleste and Paloma; son, Nicholas (Priscilla) Brewer and their children, Jillian and Olivia; daughter-in-law, Kyle Brewer and her and Jacob's children, Tyler, Tara and Nicholas; stepchildren, Betsy Patterson and Michael Bagley; step grandchild, Gloria Patterson; sister, Susan (Don) Dunning and brothers, Don (Bev) Brewer and Roger (Betty) Brewer.

He was preceded in death by a son, Jacob; his father, Donald M. Brewer; and two brothers, Chris and John Brewer.