xxxxxxx xxxxxxxx

Lonnie Pickering, 75

Lonnie Pickering, 75, of Grand Island, formerly of Lexington and Cozad, passed away on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022 peacefully at home surrounded by family.

Funeral Services will at 9 a.m. be on Monday, Oct. 3 at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington with Chaplain Andy, officiating.

Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2 at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington.

Interment with Military Honors will be in Fort McPherson National Cemetery at 11:00 a.m. at Maxwell.

Memorials are kindly suggested to the family for later designation.

Lonnie was born on Nov. 9, 1946, in Kearney to Wayne Keith and Iris (Sharp) Pickering.

Lonnie was united in marriage to Barbara Bourland on Feb. 10, 1967. Four children were blessed to this union; LaVern, Lonna, Crystal and Bruce.

Lonnie was then united in marriage to Patricia “Patty” Schultz on Feb. 14, 1986. Patty's three children were added to the family, Angie, Amalia “Molly”, and Simon “Pete”.

Survivors include his children, LaVern (Lorie) Pickering of Gaylord, Kan., Lonna (Robert) Schirm of Loup City, Crystal (Brian) Petzoldt of Grand Island, Bruce (Renee) Pickering of Kearney, Angie (Adam) Coble of Funk, Amalia “Molly” (Ed) Halouska of Sterling, Colo., and Simon “Pete” (Angie) Holbrook of Gothenburg; additional daughter, April Sack; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and close friends, Kay Hartman and Roger Gerdes, both of Cozad.

Besides his parents, Lonnie was preceded in death by his ex-wife, Barbara; wife, Patricia “Patty”; brother, Don Pickering; and grandson, Bruce Pickering, Jr.