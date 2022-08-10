xxxxxxxx xxxxxxxx

Donald Pelster, 94

PETERSBURG — Donald B. Pelster, 94, of Petersburg, passed away Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society, Albion.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m., Friday, Aug. 12 at the St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Petersburg, with the Rev. John Norman officiating. Burial will be at St. John's Catholic Cemetery, Petersburg with Military Rites conducted by American Legion Post #334 of Petersburg and the Army Funeral Honor Guard.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the church with a 7 p.m. wake service.

Survivors include his wife, Rose of Petersburg; children, Patricia (Tom) McHugh of Grand Island, Doris Zwingman of Norfolk, Sharon (Rick) Wood of Grand Island, Elaine (Rick) Graae of Norfolk, Ruth (Joe) Landauer of Albion, Dean (Michelle) Pelster of Petersburg; 14 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren; brother, Delmar (Pauline) Pelster of Petersburg; and in-laws, Mary Ann Borer of Neligh; Joe (Connie) Seier of Elgin; Lorraine Seier of Petersburg; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Levander Funeral Home of Albion is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.levanderfuneralhome.com