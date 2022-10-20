xxxxxxxx xxxxxxxxxxxxx

Robert ‘Bob' McCullough, 58

GENOA — Robert “Bob” McCullough, 58, of Genoa, formerly of Grand Island, died Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at Genoa Community Hospital Long Term Care in Genoa.

No services are planned at this time.

Robert E. McCullough was born on June 24, 1964, in Atkinson to Harold and Carolyn (Greig) McCullough. He graduated from Grand Island High School. Through the years he worked at various jobs, including as a carnival worker, drywaller, and at the Kawasaki plant in Lincoln.

Bob is survived by his sister, Cheryl (John) Palmer of Grand Island.

Bob is preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Carolyn McCullough; aunt, Judy Greig.