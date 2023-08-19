Zachary M. Lepant, 28

GRAND ISLAND — Zachary M. “Zach” Lepant, 28, died Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, the result of an automobile accident in Merrick County, near Central City.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, at Peace Lutheran Church in Grand Island. The Rev. Carl Eliason will officiate. Graveside services will be at 1:30 p.m. at the Elmwood Cemetery in St. Paul.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Peace Lutheran Church in Grand Island.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family for later designation. Let us keep his legacy alive through acts of kindness and generosity that he exemplified throughout his life. May his soul rest in peace.

Peters Funeral Home of St. Paul is assisting the family.

Zach was born on Jan. 1, 1995, in Columbus, Nebraska, the son of Michael J. and Diane M. (Ogden) Lepant. He began his education at St. Anthony’s Parochial School in Columbus. In 2001, the family moved to Hastings, where he attended Watson Elementary School. In 2014, he graduated from Hastings Senior High School. Zach later attended Central Community College-Hastings for a period of time.

He was united in marriage to Jamie S. McCray on June 18, 2022, at Peace Lutheran Church in Grand Island. The couple began their married life living in Hastings, moving yet that year to Grand Island. In November 2022, Zach began his career as a Calibration Tech at OEM Calibration. He was dedicated to his work and found fulfillment in his role with the company.

Zach will be remembered for his kind and generous nature. He had a remarkable ability to connect with people and never met a stranger. Whether it was lending a helping hand or offering support to others, Zach was always ready to assist anyone in need.

Outside of work, Zach enjoyed camping, riding his motorcycle, and spending quality time with his family and friends. These cherished moments brought him joy and allowed him to create lasting memories alongside loved ones. His untimely passing has left a void in the hearts of all who knew him.

Zach and Jamie attended Peace Lutheran Church.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Jamie Lepant of Grand Island; his mother, Diane Lepant of Hastings; three brothers and their families, Jeremiah and Peggy Lepant and their children, Taya, Tegan and Coben, all of Columbus, Christopher Lepant and his children, Tristan, Ryan, Vincent and Annabelle of Baltimore, Maryland, and Travis and Salina Lepant and their children, Isabella and Kayden of Fairbury; a sister, Katie Lepant, and her daughter, Melody, of Hastings; his grandparents, Jim and Katy Lepant of Broken Bow and Al and Marge Ogden of Columbus; his in-laws, Gary and Kathy (Bell) McCray of Grand Island; and Jamie’s sister and brother-in-law, Jenna and Andrew Wilshusen and their daughters, Paisyn and Ensley of St. Paul.

Zach was preceded in death by his father, Michael Lepant, on Aug. 5, 2014.

Condolences and memories may be shared with Zach’s family by visiting www.petersfuneralhome.net.