Obstetricians and Gynecologists PC continues to help grow the Grand Island medical community

Also, during the COVID-19 pandemic, they have added telemedicine to their practice.

“We are finding, as a result of the pandemic, that somethings are changing our business,” Adam said. “We are finding that some things can be handled through telemedicine rather than require an in-person visit,” Adam said.

History and staff

Adam’s father started the practice in 1977 and was one of the first OBGYN in Hastings area.

Adam said they have been a part of the Grand Island medical community now for several decades, Adam said. He said they expanded to Grand Island as many of their patients in Hastings were from Grand Island.

“It has been a good practice for us now for a long time,” Adam said.

The clinic was located on Stolley Park Road before moving to its current location about five years ago.

Adam began his obstetric and gynecologic practice in Hastings in 2011. He is certified by the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology and is a Fellow of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.