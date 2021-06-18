Occupation tax, lodging tax revenues reach record highs

Grand Island occupational tax revenue and Hall County lodging tax revenue are not only higher than seen in 2019, but the highest recorded for both entities.
The City of Grand Island imposes a 1.5% prepared food and beverage occupation tax upon persons and entities engaging in the business of providing food services, drinking places, or restaurants. The tax is remitted on a monthly basis.
For April and May 2021, the city received the most it ever has in occupation tax revenue, City Finance Director Patrick Brown reported to the Occupation Tax Oversight Committee.
In May, the city collected $243,000, and in April, $235,000.
Year-to-date, the tax has yielded $1.61 million, compared to $1.47 in 2020.
“It’s crazy,” Brown said. “We’re 9.71% higher than the same period as last year and that’s just going to grow. As you look at last year, the lockdown was happening.”
The committee reviews the revenues and expenditures of the city’s occupation tax and advises public and city officials on expending the revenue for eligible community projects.
Hall County has a 2% sales tax on “brick and mortar” lodging.
For every $100 spent on a hotel room, $2 goes directly to efforts to bolster tourism in the Hall County area.
For March 2021, lodging tax revenue was at $82,550, a nearly 50% increase from $41,750 in March 2020, and in April 2021, $80,627 was collected, up from $19,565
The monthly figures are the highest the county has ever had, Grand Island Tourism Executive Director Brad Mellema said.
“We’ve seen in the last two months numbers that equate with what we were doing in 2019,” he said. “It doesn’t mean we’re done. It just means the last two months were more in the range of what we were seeing pre-pandemic.”
Mellema expects similarly high figures for May and June.
Figures are not known until about two months later usually.
While there is a different between occupancy tax and lodging tax, both are great indicators of economic activity in Grand Island, Mellema said.
“When people come to town for ball tournaments and livestock shows, and those types of things, it’s reason to celebrate,” he said. “It tells you, at least for these two months, things were back to normal.”
Grand Island and Hall County benefit from such activity, Mellema said.
“Grand Island’s an ag and manufacturing town, and those ebb and flow with the bigger economy of the whole country,” he said. “Tourism is another sector of Grand Island’s economy that can help to prop that up. When the larger agriculture economy might be ebbing a little, this is something that is important for Grand Island to keep on steady footing.”