October is ‘get on down to the library for something’ month

October is also TEENtober. This month the staff have great programs for tweens and teens planned. Did you know the library has a Teen Library Council — T.L.C. — for teens in sixth through 12th grade that meets from 4:15 to 5:45 p.m. the first Thursday of each month. Teens can bring a friend and help our library and share opinions and ideas.

Contact Elle at 308-385-5333 for more details.

We will also have a virtual booktalk with teen author Ruta Sepetys at 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28. She wrote one of my favorite books of all time, “Between Shades of Gray.” Make sure you have some tissues.

You can check our facebook.com.gilibrary for the Zoom link.

At 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, we will host a “teen monster wreath craft” in the makerspace. Teen movie night is set for 4 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 28, in meeting room BC.

There is also is an ongoing makerspace activity in the teen area where teens can make a monster paper circuit.