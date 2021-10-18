October is ‘get on down to the library for something’ month

Well, as the fall weather moves in it is a great time to check out what your library has to offer. Everyone seems to have a different favorite SOMETHING of the library.
Some love using the makerspace or genealogy area. Some love reading books in-hand, and there’s a huge interest for online materials too. Teens and kids seem to love everything including programming. Nevertheless, everyone loves to save money and have a healthier lifestyle.
Well October is National Book Month. It’s a great time to get back to reading to exercise that old noggin. Why read? It’s makes for great relaxation and good for mental health. It also improves vocabulary, spelling, and memory. Studies have shown that it helps to slow or prevent dementia and Alzheimer’s.
Here’s a great article from Psychology Today www.psychologytoday.com/us/blog/metacognition-and-the-mind/201804/can-reading-help-my-brain-grow-and-prevent-dementia.
I always love to walk around and look at all of the creative displays around the library to get ideas for books to read. October is National Hispanic Heritage Month, National Cookbook Month, Halloween, and National Adopt a Shelter Pet. Halloween is a favorite holiday and there are spooky materials all around the library. In children’s, there is a Get Wild About Reading display, a look at Hispanic Heritage Month, and ideas for “Books That Go Bump in the Night.”
October is also TEENtober. This month the staff have great programs for tweens and teens planned. Did you know the library has a Teen Library Council — T.L.C. — for teens in sixth through 12th grade that meets from 4:15 to 5:45 p.m. the first Thursday of each month. Teens can bring a friend and help our library and share opinions and ideas.
Contact Elle at 308-385-5333 for more details.
We will also have a virtual booktalk with teen author Ruta Sepetys at 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28. She wrote one of my favorite books of all time, “Between Shades of Gray.” Make sure you have some tissues.
You can check our facebook.com.gilibrary for the Zoom link.
At 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, we will host a “teen monster wreath craft” in the makerspace. Teen movie night is set for 4 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 28, in meeting room BC.
There is also is an ongoing makerspace activity in the teen area where teens can make a monster paper circuit.
A great new resource in the adult services area is the Envisionware Scanner. This station does not require a sign-on, library card or computer access. You can scan for free. This station consists of a touch screen, an 11-by-17-inch flatbed scanner, and a multi-sheet document feeder. You can easily plug a flash drive or other USB storage in. You can open up and scan to USB, email, Google or Microsoft One Drive, or Smartphone through a QR code. You can scan larger items such as a book, or magazine.
So, how can the library save you money? Well we do have wifi; computers; study rooms to for studying or meetings; a free tutoring database called tutor.com; language database called Mango; Cypress resume builder; and free eBooks, audiobooks, magazines from Hoopla, Overdrive and Tumblebooks. These are available from our website www.gilibrary.org.
Why buy books and other materials when you can check them out for free? We also have our Friends of the Library Book Sale Area where books are available every day. The library is just a great place to attend programs such as children’s storytimes, adult bookclubs or makerspace programs, and you can get out, meet people, and enjoy some fun.
So even though October is “get on down to your library for lots of different things” month, you may want to get on down to your library every month, or week. Some even come every day!
Remember to complete and turn in your Strategic Plan Survey by Oct. 31.
Celine Swan serves as director for the Grand Island Public Library. Email her at CelineS@gilibrary.org.