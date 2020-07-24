In judging a bucket calf show, Jefferson Keller likes to make sure the 4-H members did most of the work raising the calf.
Keller pays attention to “how well the calf’s working for the kid. That’s usually a pretty good sign of how much work they did at home and how much time they spent with it building that kind of relationship,” he said.
Keller, who lives in St. Paul, judged the nine bucket calf competitors Friday at the Hall County Fair.
He asked the 4-H competitors some general questions about their projects, such as what they’re feeding the animal. If the calf has been sick, he asked what they treated it with. He also asked the kids what their plans are for the calves down the road.
Keller asked each child three questions. The final one was, “What do you think was the most important thing you learned from your bucket calf project?”
“To me, it’s more about making sure that the kid has built that relationship and put in the work with them and has the knowledge of their project,” Keller said. “You can start to tell that they’re the ones that have been working on them at home. They’re the ones that are feeding them every morning and night.”
Keller asked the kids to name their favorite part of the bucket calf project.
On Friday, one girl said, “Every night when we’d let her go off her halter, she’d go running and bucking and kicking across the pen, kind of like a dog.”
Those kind of reactions are “what it’s all about,” Keller said.
On Friday, Natalia Schultz and Kade Kosmicki tied for grand champion in the junior category, covering ages 8-10.
Kosmicki, 11, lives northeast of Cairo. His parents are Rebecca and Mark Kosmicki.
What’s the key to success in the show ring?
“Well, you have to groom your calf properly. You have to look at the judge. And you have to smile, most importantly,” Kosmicki said. “I guess it just comes down to knowing most of the answers.”
What does he do every day with his calf, Henry?
“I feed him and I bring him to green grass,” he said.
Kosmicki likes spending time with Henry. “He is cute. He is an obedient, sweet-hearted calf. He’s the best I’ve ever had.”
Bucket calves sometimes aren’t wanted by their mothers.
But Kosmicki has given his Ayrshire a good home.
“He’s got space to run, he’s got good shelter, he’s got fresh bedding,” he said.
Schultz, 9, is busy this week. She showed two pigs earlier in the week and will show her heifer and steer Saturday.
Her calf, Rona, was born in April and was 2 months old when she got her.
The best part of bucket calf work is “that I get to have fun with someone who is very nice to me. She’s very kind, and she acts nice for me.”
Schultz, who lives east of Cairo, is the daughter of Jodi and Rick Schultz.
Why does Schultz think she did well Friday?
“The key is to try your hardest at things that you really like,” she said.
In the intermediate division, for ages 11-13, Hailie Stutzman was champion and Ben Rainforth took reserve honors.
The best thing about calves are “the way that they just listen to you” and “the way that they come up to you,” Stutzman, 14, said.
She and her parents, Bev and Ernie Stutzman, live outside of Wood River. She got Rosie, her black Angus, from Ryan Kucera of Central City.
Rainforth, 13, was showing Chris, a male calf born April 24. Chris was 3 1/2 weeks old when Rainforth got him. He and his parents, Travis and Teana, live southwest of Doniphan.
Travis Rainforth said they’ll probably keep Chris through at least the fall. “And then we’ll decide what to do with him after that.” They’ll either sell him or keep him.
The junior division had seven competitors and the intermediate had two.
In the junior division, the other competitors were Rylee Codner, Reagan Hovie, Hanna Mader, Neleigh Nielsen and Katelyn Turek.
