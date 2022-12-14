Officers honored for heroic efforts

Nine Grand Island police officers were recognized for their service and their actions, some of which were heroic.

Officer Chris Fakkema was presented with a Distinguished Service Award for pulling a man from a burning building on Nov. 11. On Nov. 1, he helped deliver a baby, for which he received a letter of commendation.

At 12:25 a.m. Nov. 11, Fakkema was the initial first responder to arrive at a structure fire at 209 E. Eighth St. A person on the scene told Fakkema that a resident, Gerald Myers, was still inside. He was last seen on a couch in the living room.

“I attempted to go in. However the smoke was too thick,” Fakkema said at a ceremony on Monday. “I came back outside, took a breath, went back inside on the ground, located Gerald’s foot, pulled Gerald’s foot to the ground, came back outside, took a a couple breaths, went back inside and I was able to pull Gerald out to the porch of his residence.”

The certificate Fakkema received pointed out that “you exercised great bravery in entering the home, locating Gerald, and taking him outside to safety.”

Myers was transported by helicopter to CHI St. Elizabeth in Lincoln. He passed away five or six days later.

“However, your actions at the scene allowed him additional time for family and friends to be with him while still alive,” Chief Robert Falldorf said, reading from the certificate. “Your actions exemplify the professionalism of officers of the Grand Island Police Department and great sacrifice to yourself.”

At about 4:50 a.m. Nov. 1, Fakkema arrived at 210 Piper St. A woman in one of the apartments was in active labor.

When Fakkema pulled up, several family members were outside, waiting for help to arrive. None of them spoke English.

Fakkema learned that the mother was in the living room. A juvenile pointed to the woman, who was covered with a blanket.

“I lifted the blanket up and there was a baby that was almost half way out of the mother. I just grabbed the baby and pulled it up. The umbilical cord was still attached to the baby and I just kind of rubbed its chest to make it cry and make sure that it was alive and well,” Fakkema recalled.

Everything turned out well. Fakkema wrapped the baby up until emergency medical personnel arrived.

Fakkema, 30, has been a Grand Island police officer since 2018. He is a native of Chino, California.

Falldorf presented Officer Chrystian Banuelos with the department’s Life Saving Award for his actions on Nov. 4, when he saved an elderly female who was choking.

The incident happened at 223 E. Koenig St. When Banuelos arrived, he was met with “a fairly chaotic scene,” the certificate reads.

Family members were doing what they could to help Trinidad Loeza-Elizarraras, who was unconscious.

Banuelos couldn’t detect a pulse and could tell that her breathing was obstructed. Before starting chest compression, he removed food particles from her mouth. He applied chest compressions “as her body continued to try to breathe,” he said.

After the woman started breathing on her own, she stopped breathing again. Banuelos removed additional food items from her mouth and then performed the Heimlich maneuver.

Banuelos also calmed family members as he saved the woman’s life. While doing so, he updated the 911 emergency center and the duty sergeant over his radio. When Fire Department personnel arrived, the woman had regained a pulse and was breathing on her own.

Banuelos, 29, has been a Grand Island police officer for five years. A native of Pomona, California, he worked as a certified nursing assistant and at the Department of Corrections facility for women in York before coming to Grand Island.

He is grateful for the acknowledgement from the Police Department, but he’s confident that everyone in the department “has at some point or another provided some type of life-saving measures to assist someone as best they could.”

Investigators Bryce Collamore and Ryan Sullivan were honored for their work in investigating the Feb. 15 murder of Said Abdullahi Farah. On Dec. 5, a Hall County District Court jury found Donald Anthony guilty of first-degree murder. Collamore was presented with a Distinguished Service Award. Sullivan received a letter of commendation.

The investigation was somewhat difficult because of the number of individuals involved who were transient, Collamore said.

The body of Farah, a 30-year-old homeless man, was found inside an apartment complex at 303 Pine St.

“When we first got there, there wasn’t a whole lot to go on,” Sullivan said.

The investigators spent a lot of time tracking people down. “There were several times we went to the same apartment complex or same hotel multiple times, looking for a certain individual,” Collamore said.

They got lucky with some good video evidence from across the street, Collamore said. A total of six investigators worked the case.

They put together a game plan. “And everything just seemed to work out as we worked the case, up to and including some really good interviews, that ended up making the case and getting a good prosecution,” Sullivan said.

The certificate Collamore received included a comment from Deputy Hall County Attorney Sarah Hinrichs, who wanted to recognize Collamore’s “exceptional work and dedication in investigating and prosecuting Donald Anthony.” Collamore’s work “from the moment he arrived on scene at 303 S. Pine, which continued through last week’s trial, made a successful prosecution possible,” she wrote.

Over the last couple of weeks, Hinrichs witnessed Collamore’s dedication and diligence firsthand “as he helped me and the other prosecutors prepare for trial,” she wrote. “He worked late and came in on previously scheduled days off to ensure we had everything we needed. He was instrumental in tracking down two of our most important key witnesses. His familiarity with the evidence and preparedness to testify was obvious and very much appreciated.”

In the certificate given to Sullivan, Falldorf pointed out that many hours were put into the Anthony case, which “depended very much on circumstantial evidence and witness interviews. It takes a great amount of dedication and expertise” to work such a case because the evidence and information needed to reach the burden of proof in such a case “can be very challenging.”

Collamore complimented the work of Hinrichs, Matt Boyle and David Medlin from the Hall County Attorney’s Office. “They did an outstanding job. They were very prepared for the trial. I just think we had the A team across the board,” Collamore said.

Both men are Grand Island natives. Collamore, 30, graduated from Grand Island Senior High. Sullivan, 34, is a Northwest graduate.

Patrol officers Wendy Riley Baker and Michelle Anderson were recognized for 20 years of service.

Officers Hank McFarland, Trevor Jacobson and Banuelos were honored for five years of service. Officer Adam Kully was saluted for 10 years.