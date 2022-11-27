Officers honored for High Five seat belt safety recognition

KEARNEY — Officers from Hall and Hamilton counties were among six people honored in Kearney for their efforts in promoting seat belt use in Nebraska.

Officials from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Nebraska Department of Transportation, Nebraska State Patrol and local law enforcement agencies gathered at the Kearney Law Enforcement Center for the ceremony.

On Wednesday, High Five recognition was given to Officer Corbin DeMay of the Grand Island Police Department, Hall County Deputy Luis Rojas and Hamilton County Deputy Connor Peters. The officers were presented by Hall County Sheriff Rick Conrad, Capt. Jim Duering of the Grand Island Police Department and Hamilton County Sheriff Jeromy McCoy.

“The High Five Rural Traffic Safety Project is aimed at increasing seat belt use and decreasing serious crashes in the state,” NDOT Highway Safety Office Administrator Bill Kovarik said in a news release. “The initiative addresses lower seat belt compliance and the disproportionate number of serious and fatal crashes on rural roads when compared to urban areas.”

NHTSA Regional Administrator Susan DeCourcy offered thoughts on why she likes Nebraska’s program. “Nebraska is unique in its multidisciplinary approach bringing together the NDOT, Nebraska State Patrol, local sheriff’s offices and police departments. The collaborative effort is a great example for others to follow,” she said.

Kearney Police Chief Bryan Waugh explained that law enforcement is working every day to protect the public and make the roads safer for everyone. The Kearney Police Department participates in the NHTSA high visibility enforcements to reduce the dangerous driving behavior that is causing the injury and fatality crashes.

NSP Colonel John Bolduc spoke on the impact of traffic enforcement efforts and the Community Service Policing Activity. “By connecting with the community and providing interactive presentations to emphasize the importance of safe driving habits, we are able to make a positive impact,” he said.

Adams County Sheriff John Rust also touched upon traffic enforcement efforts and the success of the public education activity at the local level.

High Five recognition was also given to Officer Nedko Oreshkov of the Kearney Police Department, Buffalo County Deputy Nathan Howe and Nebraska State Patrol Trooper Ryan Stirn.