Officers placed on administrative leave following fatal shooting

Grand Island Police Officers Ryan Todd, Derek Miller and Michelle Johnston were allowed administrative leave following their involvement in the Aug. 11 shooting incident at 1115 E. Fifth St. of an armed subject in Grand Island, according to a statement issued this morning by the Grand Island Police Department.
The GIPD has no reason to suspect wrongdoing in this incident. However, the independent and internal investigations of this incident are underway, and the use of administrative leave helps those officers recover, and the legal and internal processes to take place.
The GIPD asks the public for its patience for a thorough finding in this investigation and restates that speculation will not be offered as to the individual officers’ roles in the incident until those findings are final and a potential grand jury has taken place.
Americo C. Reyes Jr., a 40-year-old Grand Island man, was shot and killed by Grand Island Police officers. According to a GIPD report the officers say he refused multiple commands to drop a large knife and charged at them.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The shooting occurred at about 10:40 p.m. Aug. 11 near the intersection of Fifth and Lambert streets.
Police say officers were called to the scene to remove an out-of-control family member, who was suspected to be under the influence of a controlled substance. One family member reported being assaulted and both family members wanted the man removed from the house.
The man allegedly was observed brandishing various objects as weapons inside the house. He then started to barricade the doors, close window coverings and turn off the lights.
“Officers standing outside by the back door were suddenly met with the male opening the door with a large knife in his hand,” according to a GIPD news release. “Two different less lethal options were deployed with no adverse effects on him. The male was given multiple commands to drop the knife and when he charged at the officers, the officers used deadly force to stop the threat and save themselves from serious injury. Officers immediately attempted first aid while GIFD Paramedics and Fire Department responded to the scene. The male was pronounced dead at the scene when GIFD Paramedics arrived on scene.”
GIPD does not investigate its own officer-involved shootings. A request was made to the South Central Area Law Enforcement Services to conduct an independent investigation. Investigators with the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department are leading the investigation with assistance from the Hastings Police Department, Kearney Police Department, the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office and the Nebraska State Patrol. The Hall County Attorney’s Office also is assisting with the investigation.