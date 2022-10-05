Officially a problem: State looks for more referees, umps, officials

Count sports officials among the nationwide workforce shortages.

Nate Neuhaus, assistant director at the Nebraska State Athletic Association, said part of the reason for the shortage is officiating may not be for everyone. Neuhaus is supervisor and coordinator of officials for the organization.

“Data from surveys we have done in Nebraska, as well as surveys across the country shows that most officials try it, and then quit within the first three years,” he said.

Neuhaus said being an official is more than just using a whistle or calling balls and strikes.

“It is hard,” he said.

Neuhaus said there is a lot of education and equipment to purchase. That, and the at-times lack of sportsmanship from fans and others, means the profession isn’t always the most accommodating.

“Sometimes that chases new officials off,” he said.

Although the numbers of referees and officials is up from 2021, Neuhaus said the decline in officiating in Nebraska has increased significantly in the past 10 years.

During the 2010-2011 fall seasons, there were 874 football officials, 475 volleyball officials, and 175 softball officials. In 2021 those numbers were at 758, 417 and 175, respectively.

In the current fall season, football has 786 officials and volleyball has 454. Softball, however, has increased to 193 umpires.

Neuhaus said the numbers have gone up due to recruiting efforts. He said many officials are former athletes themselves.

“One of the biggest parts of officiating is former high school and or college athletes who want to be a part of the action and get back in the game.’’

Neuhaus said officials can be anyone who loves sports, not just former athletes.

“Officials may also be individuals who didn’t participate in sports that like the idea of being part of it in some aspect,” said Neuhaus. “Maybe they didn’t play it growing up but it gives them an opportunity to be part of it as an adult.”

He added no matter the reasoning, the NSAA appreciates the efforts of their officials.

The shortage of officials is bigger than just Nebraska — it is a nationwide problem.

Neuhaus said this has been an issue many states have been working on in the past six-to-eight years, including Nebraska.

He said that although the number of officials has dropped in the past decade, the numbers aren’t noticed much by most fans.

“Until there is a splash, or a big number and it determines that games are being lost, it’s not noticed by the general public,” said Neuhaus.

Many area high school football teams have had to play games either earlier in the day on Friday or on Thursday because of the lack of officials.

Rescheduling games and finding officials makes for a lot of extra work for not only the school’s athletic directors but for parents, fans, schools and the NSAA.

“We are seeing more and more crews work multiple games in a week. So we have to continue to recruit our officials and retain them so we can get back to playing all of our football games on Friday nights,” said Neuhaus. “We have seen volleyball games and softball games being moved due to lack of officials.”

It should be noted that many of the NSAA officials are registered as multiple sport officials, but not all.

Neuhaus said there are a lot of reasons why people get out of officiating, whether it is aging out, or busy lives, as examples. He said those are things they can’t control.

One major reason officials quit or decide to not do the job anymore is due to the sportsmanship, or lack thereof, from fans.

“When we do our survey we ask the question to individuals who considered officiating but never did, or why our active officials quit, was it because of sportsmanship, and the treatment and lack of appreciation from spectators and fans,” said Neuhaus. “That’s disheartening because that is something we can do and get better with.”

During the regular season officials are hired per game by the high schools. During the postseason they are chosen by the NSAA.

Neuhaus said the NSAA has made strides to improve officiating experiences, including increasing the pay for postseason.

“We have also reduced our rates for registration to first-time officials,” he said. “We are doing a lot of things to help hire and retain officials for many years,” said Neuhaus.

The average age of a sports official in Nebraska is 53 years.

Anyone interested in officiating should to the NSAA website at NSAAhome.org.