Officials address questions about State Fair

Two personnel changes have been made at the Nebraska Sate Fair since the departure of Executive Director Bill Ogg earlier this month.

On Monday, Director of Operations Joe Ripp had his position terminated.

“They released me,” said Ripp, who was hired in February.

On the bright side, Ripp doesn’t expect any trouble finding another job. “ I’m not worried about that. There’s plenty of work out there,” he said.

The other change involved Vaughn Sievers, who has returned to his position as the fair’s agriculture director. Sievers resigned after this year’s Aksarben Stock Show, board chairman Bob Haag said after the Oct. 14 board meeting. The stock show ran Sept. 22-25.

The State Fair announced Oct. 3 that Ogg was leaving and will assist in the transition to a new leader.

A well-placed source told The Independent that Ogg did not leave of his own accord.

Ogg went along with the decision without complaint. If the State Fair wanted to move on, he was fine with it. But he was upset when Ripp was let go this week.

Ogg still has great admiration and affection for the Nebraska State Fair, the source said. The State Fair has a 12-person board, including two ex-officio members.

The members of the executive board are Haag, vice chair Dawn Caldwell of Edgar, treasurer Boyd Strope of O’Neill and secretary Tom Schellpeper of Stanton.

This week, Haag, Caldwell and interim executive director Jaime Parr said they’re not allowed to comment on Ogg’s departure because it’s a personnel matter.

Most “organizations and corporations have a pretty standard policy that they cannot discuss personnel matters with the media,” Parr said.

The fair board held a special meeting on Sept. 24, almost all of which was spent in executive session. Most of that session was devoted to Ogg.

“I was not allowed in to the executive session, and they made no motion when they came out,” Parr said. “So I’m not 100% positive what they discussed in that meeting.”

Haag was asked if the executive board has too much influence on the rest of the board.

The state fair board is operated by committees, Haag noted.

Haag said some members of the board have complained about the dominance of the executive board. Haag felt the same way when Joseph McDermott left the executive director’s job in 2017, and at some other times, “because they weren’t telling us anything,” he said.

“But we’ve tried to keep the board involved,” Haag said.

Since he became chairman, his goal “has been to keep everybody informed of what’s going on. I’ve tried to do that all the way through.”

But the board has committees and “a way of operating things, so a lot of the details are worked out in committees, and then brought to the full board,” Haag said.

Haag, who lives in Indianola, has been on the board eight years. He’s been on the executive board for less than half of that time.

The well-connected source says the fair board places too much emphasis on the beef barn and the beef bar, perhaps to the detriment of the rest of the fair.

“I disagree with that,” Caldwell said. All members of the board — “and any board is going to be like this” — have “an area they are most interested in,” Caldwell said.

The board includes people who “are most interested in various parts of the fair,” Caldwell said. Steve Wehrbein, for instance is “super-excited” about the daily parades, the grand marshal program and the marching bands, she said.

Other board members are most interested in the “dirt events,” such as the tractor pull and the demolition derby. Others are most interested in competitive exhibits.

For others, “our kids show livestock and we showed livestock, so we’re going to focus on the livestock barn,” Caldwell said. “But all of us have respect for the entire fair,” including entertainment, “and acknowledging that it’s an entire event, not just one aspect. It takes all of it to make it a fair.”

Placing too much emphasis on beef and the beef bar is “sure not my goal,” Haag said. He’s served on his county board for almost 40 years “and I know it takes every asset to make a fair work.” It’s the same with a county or state fair — no difference, he said. “You bring all classes of people there, and you’ve got to have something for everybody.”

Haag said he can’t comment why changes were made at the top. “But if you look at some numbers, there’s probably some reasons for that,” he said. “I don’t think there’s anybody on the board that just likes to go make major changes for any reason at all. It’s a lot easier if we don’t have to do these things.”

Haag believes the fair is “on a positive track, and hope we keep it going. We had a good fair this year and hope to make it better,” he said.

Having a successful fair is not the goal of just the executive committee, Haag said. “It’s the whole board’s goal. We work hard at it. Positive press always helps us, but negative press is not good for anybody.”

Parr shares Haag’s enthusiasm about the future.

“We are so excited to be planning for the 2023 Nebraska State Fair. We’ve lots of ideas swirling and the team is coming together. We are so looking forward to welcome our guests in August of 2023,”she said.

You could almost say there’s nothing more Nebraskan than turnover in the fair director’s job.

Ogg shepherded the 2020, 2021 and 2002 fairs. His predecessor, Lori Cox, was in charge in 2018 and 2019.

After nine years as executive director, McDermott departed in 2017. Barney Costner held the job from 2006 to 2009.

In 2023, the State Fair will have its third executive director in five years.

What should members of the public think about the changes?

“Well, I hope that they find some reassurance in the fact that I have been here the entire time,” Parr said.

Parr joined the fair in 1998, before it moved to Grand Island. She has served as the fair’s interim executive director the last two times “that we are in transition,” she said. “I guess I hope they find some value in what it is that Jaime Parr is doing for the Nebraska State Fair.”