Officials discuss factors in delayed tornado warning in Grand Island area

Whether people receive a tornado warning before the twister arrives depends on what’s going on inside the tornado.

Monday’s tornado hit an area southeast of Grand Island at 12:51 a.m. Residents of the area didn’t receive the first tornado warning from the National Weather Service in Hastings until 12:54 a.m.

In some cases, a tornado warning isn’t issued until debris is visible on radar. That was the case the situation this time.

The radar “indicated that this thunderstorm was likely producing a tornado. We had a signature of debris on one of our radar images and they issued the tornado warning at 12:54,” said Mike Moritz, who is the warning coordination meteorologist at the weather service in Hastings. In other cases, a tornado warning is issued because of the rotation of the wind.

“We can look at the windfield in the storm — what we call rotation, basically,” Moritz said. “When we feel that it has reached a certain level or is conducive for a potential tornado, we’ll issue a tornado warning on that. We call that a radar-indicated tornado.”

The tornado that arrived Monday damaged three homes in Hall County and caused limited damage to another.

Residents of two homes in the area of Stuhr Road and Schimmer Drive were not alerted until after the tornado hit their property. It’s likely that the debris from their homes is what triggered the tornado warning.

“This was a no warning event for Hall County and nearly all warning messages were lagging in Hall County on this storm due to circumstances of the storm,” said a Monday news release from the Grand Island/Hall County Emergency Management office. “It appears that the first two-to-three homes were struck prior to evidence being found of the tornado, but the fourth home did have prior notice and time to seek shelter.”

The delivery of wireless emergency alerts varies by one’s provider. “It also varies by your phone,” Moritz said.

Providers have different ways to transmit messages through their tower networks, he said.

With some providers, customers who live “inside the little box that we draw” will get the warning. “If you’re outside the box, you won’t,” Moritz said, referring tot the boundaries of a warning area.

With some providers, if the tower “is in the little box,” then all wireless customers served by that tower will receive a warning, “whether you’re inside the warning or not.”

So receiving weather alerts can depend on the provider you have, “your location and maybe even how your phone would alert you,” Moritz said.

It could depend “on the kind of phone you have,” as well as the settings on your phone.

Jon Rosenlund, director of emergency management for Grand Island and Hall County, noted that he has no control over tornado warnings.

People who live within the affected area, which he calls a polygon, will probably receive a warning, and those who live outside it probably won’t.

Sometimes, there is some bleedover, “but generally, if you’re not near or in that warning polygon, you’re not likely going to get a phone call,” Rosenlund said. “Also, we’ve found that even when you probably should get that phone call, it’s not 100%, and that’s an issue between the carriers and the FCC. I don’t have any control over that.”

In this case, it seems as though meteorologists saw a lot of wind and rain but the warning wasn’t issued until they saw “the debris signature in the radar,” Rosenlund said. In other words, “there was no indication of a tornado until it had hit the ground.”

“The Emergency Management Department reminds residents that sirens are outdoor warning devices and not designed for indoor warning,” said the release from the Grand Island/Hall County Emergency Management office. “All residents should use a variety of weather-related devices including mobile apps, NOAA Alert Radios and local media.”

The National Weather Service agrees that people should rely on multiple sources of weather information, Moritz said.

Moritz said the time of Monday’s tornado arrival was somewhat unusual, “We don’t have that many tornadoes after midnight in Nebraska,” he said.

The weather system was also unique.

“We typically don’t have small supercells inside of a larger rain area,” Moritz said. “So there were just a couple of pretty unique things about this event. We’re thankful that the damage wasn’t worse.”

Rosenlund thanked those who’ve helped neighbors with cleanup. But, “We do ask people to stay away and not trespass on people’s property,” he said.