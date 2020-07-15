The man whose body was pulled from Mormon Island State Recreation Area Tuesday has been identified.
The deceased was Randy Stout, 60. His body was found floating in the easternmost of the three lakes at the recreation area.
He lived at 3732 S. Locust St.
Family members said he hadn’t been seen since Sunday evening.
It’s believed that Stout was fishing, said Capt. Gregg Ahlers of the Hall County Sheriff’s Department.
But unless someone was there watching at the time, it’s hard to say how Stout wound up in the water, Ahlers said.
