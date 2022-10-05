Ogg resigns: Nebraska State Fair is again looking for a new director

Bill Ogg is leaving his position as executive director of the Nebraska State Fair, meaning the fair will soon have its third director in five years.

Ogg was in charge of the last three Nebraska State Fairs. He was hired in May of 2020.

The State Fair announced Wednesday that Ogg intends to resign his position and assist with the transition to new leadership.

The State Fair held a special board meeting Sept. 24. Almost all of that meeting was held in executive session.

Moments after the meeting began, the board voted to go into closed session. Board members approved the motion "to protect the public interest to discuss pending litigation, potential litigation, personnel matters and to receive privileged legal advice regarding those matters and others relating to the Nebraska State Fair."

No action was taken at the meeting. Looking at video of the gathering, Ogg did not appear to be in attendance.

Wednesday's news release was the first public statement made about the Sept. 24 meeting.

Bob Haag of Indianola, chairman of the fair board, did not return phone calls from the Independent on Tuesday. Ogg also did not return a phone call Tuesday.

The State Fair changes executive directors as often as the Huskers replace football coaches. Ogg's predecessor, Lori Cox, was in charge of the fair in 2018 and 2019. Hired in January of 2018, she officially left in March of 2020. Under an agreement reached, she left because of health reasons and planned to work as a senior consultant to the fair.

Before Ogg, Joseph McDermott headed the fair for nine years, retiring in 2017.

In the news release issued Wednesday, Ogg said, "I was hired in 2020 to 'right the ship.' The 2022 Nebraska State Fair, with record numbers in several areas and positive surveys of exhibitors, vendors and the public, is once again headed in the right direction and full steam ahead. The effort we put in has been both exhilarating and exhausting, and I am ready to invest more time with my family and for myself."

After this year's event, Ogg said the fair was generally quite successful. Some complaints were heard from fairgoers who did not like the seating arrangement at the outdoor concerts, especially the well-attended Jeff Dunham show Sept. 2.

A Wyoming native, Ogg came to Nebraska from the Walla Walla (Washington) Fair and Frontier Days, where he was general manager. Before that job, he worked at several other fairs.

In the news release, Haag said, "We are grateful for Bill's hard work on behalf of the Nebraska State Fair and Aksarben Stock Show. His efforts through the difficulties of COVID-19, our increased attendance and positive financial position are testaments to Bill's leadership."

The news release says that after the board's next meeting Oct. 14, Ogg will assume the position of executive director emeritus and will work closely with Deputy Executive Director Jaime Parr "to transition duties and responsibilities until a new executive director is selected. In the coming weeks the Nebraska State Fair Board intends to announce the process for identifying, recruiting and selecting its next executive director."

In the news release, Ogg says, "I'm grateful for the trust the Nebraska State Fair Board placed in me to lead a fair struggling financially with public trust issues. Together, we have managed to improve from a $1.7 million deficit to nearly $9 million cash on hand and I genuinely believe we have significantly regained the public's confidence."