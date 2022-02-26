Oklahoma bull, trick rider entertain crowds at Rodeo Grand Island

Shane and Haley Proctor have quite a family.

He’s a world champion bull rider. She’s a rodeo entertainer and acclaimed trick rider. They’re the parents of a 15-month-old little girl named Coulee, who has rodeo in her future.

Coulee has been on a horse almost every day she was 10 days old. As Haley worked with her horse Friday at Heartland Events Center, Coulee sat quietly in a corner of the arena, her baby carrier resting on the dirt.

Grand Island area residentss have a chance to see Shane and Haley perform this weekend. The Oklahoma couple is part of Rodeo Grand Island, which concludes with performances today at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Shane, 36, and Haley, 27, have been married two and a half years. The couple spends a lot of time on the road. From Grand Island, they’ll go to Fort Worth, then Houston and then Arcadia, Florida.

Shane Proctor won the PRCA world bull riding title in 2011.

“Riding bulls has taken me everywhere in the world,” he said.

He’s competed in Australia, Canada, Mexico and in every state but Vermont. He’s ridden bulls in Madison Square Garden and Times Square.

“There’s not a lot of places we haven’t been,” he said. “Rodeo paid for my college education. It has been a phenomenal sport to grow up in."

The native of Grand Coulee, Washington, Shane attended Northwest College in Powell, Wyoming., and Montana State University. He’s still 18 credits short of a degree, but he’s doing all right for himself.

Shane has been involved in rodeo since he was a little kid. “My dad was a calf roper and so we traveled to a lot of rodeos,” he said.

As a youngster, ”I always liked hanging out behind the bucking chutes and talking with the guys.”

He played other sports growing up, but after high school rodeo became his focus.

When he first went to college, he was better at riding broncs and roping. But bull riding “was just something that eventually clicked.”

It takes nerve to be a bull rider, he said. Everyone who takes part enjoys the adrenaline rush, he said.

Some people jump out of airplanes. Others ski, or ride snowmobiles. “I just ride bulls.”

As everyone knows, bull riding is hard on the body. Shane has had eight surgeries.

It can also be a solitary sport.

“You learn a lot about yourself, especially with injuries.” But, he said, “it just kind of makes you a better person.”

Haley Proctor was the 2007 world champion trick rider.

“I love everything about it,” she said of her job. “The very best part is, I think, being able to entertain the crowd” and giving people a little break. “I love to make somebody smile.”

The other part she loves is “just being with my horses and being able to work with them every day. They’re my best four-legged friends.”

The Proctors brought six horses to Grand Island.

Haley has performed in 42 states. She hasn’t competed internationally yet, partly because “getting horses across the border is a little more difficult” than just carrying a gear bag with you.

The former Haley Ganzel is accomplished at liberty riding, where the horse walks on its hind legs across the arena. But she is known best for Roman riding. During her show, she stands on two horses, one leg on each, and together they jump through fire.

She loves her liberty horses, but “I want to be the very best Roman rider in the world,” she said.

Being good in that sport can be painful. In Roman riding, “you take a lot of spills,” she said. The hardest she hits the ground is in training Roman riding horses.

She’s competed in that sport since she was 8.

The couple, who live in Nowata, Okla,, spend nine months of the year on the road.

“We’re very busy all the time,” she said.

In addition to trick riding, Haley is a real estate agent back home. She doesn’t worry about selling houses when she’s trick riding.

“But we get to travel as a family. Home’s where you make it, I think,” she said.

They have a permanent home. But home is also “in the trailer” and at whatever rodeo they’re working.

They have a blessed life “and we’re also very fortunate,” she said. But people also don’t see behind the scenes. It “can get pretty gruesome at times,” she said.

Like Shane, Haley has dealt with a lot of injuries. She’s fractured her back, broken her arm twice and broken her foot.

Sometimes, they drive all night. Like any driver, they sometimes get stuck on the side of the road.

The horses, like their owners, get injured. So rodeo life “can be pretty grueling,” she said. “No rest for the weary.”

Shane won’t let their daughter become a bull rider. Still, Coulee no doubt has a future in rodeo. One reason she’ll be good, Shane said, is she has a big personality, like her mother.

“I guess that’s why he married me,” Haley said, smiling.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!