Old Dominion Freight Line opens new service center in Grand Island

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. recently opened its new Grand Island Service Center at 4304 Gold Core Road, providing easy access to I-80.

Situated on 9.3 acres, the new building features a 34-door facility, with room for future growth up to 40 doors. The new facility in the Platte Valley Industrial Park will improve operational efficiencies for the central Nebraska region.

The facility opened Jan. 29 with 20 employees; two employees have been hired since then.

The facility is one of two Old Dominion service centers in Nebraska. The other is in Omaha.

Service Center Manger Coy Elswick said Old Dominion Freight has been in Grand Island for 16 years.

“As Old Dominion was expanding its network and growing, they saw a need for movement in Grand Island,” Elswick said.

Previously located on West Second Street, the older facility had just 12 doors.

“The new building expands our size and allows us to transfer freight faster,” Elswick said. “The quicker movement you have on the dock, the farther out you can go for deliveries.”