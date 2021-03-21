Old Dominion Freight Line opens new service center in Grand Island

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. recently opened its new Grand Island Service Center at 4304 Gold Core Road, providing easy access to I-80.
Situated on 9.3 acres, the new building features a 34-door facility, with room for future growth up to 40 doors. The new facility in the Platte Valley Industrial Park will improve operational efficiencies for the central Nebraska region.
The facility opened Jan. 29 with 20 employees; two employees have been hired since then.
The facility is one of two Old Dominion service centers in Nebraska. The other is in Omaha.
Service Center Manger Coy Elswick said Old Dominion Freight has been in Grand Island for 16 years.
“As Old Dominion was expanding its network and growing, they saw a need for movement in Grand Island,” Elswick said.
Previously located on West Second Street, the older facility had just 12 doors.
“The new building expands our size and allows us to transfer freight faster,” Elswick said. “The quicker movement you have on the dock, the farther out you can go for deliveries.”
The company said the SVC is strategically placed and provides easy service to all of central Nebraska, including Ainsworth, Aurora, Central City Gothenburg, Grand Island, Hastings, Holdrege, Kearney, Lexington, McCook, Minden, North Platte, O’Neill, St Paul and York.
According to Elswick, closer proximity to Interstate 80 gives the company expanded options for freight from east to west. A lot of its business is agriculture-related.
He said the SVC helps Old Dominion better serve customers with more dock space to load and provide even better on-time service and an opportunity for growth.
Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. is a leading, less-than-truckload (LTL), motor carrier providing regional, inter-regional and national LTL services through a single integrated organization.
The company specializes in smaller deliveries, instead of full truckloads.
Business has been picking up, Elswick said.
“We were very surprised that through COVID-19, we kept the levels that we maintained for freight distribution,” he said. “We run everything from agricultural equipment to medical supplies.”
Old Dominion’s service offerings, which include expedited transportation, are provided through an expansive network of service centers located throughout the United States. Through strategic alliances, the company also provides LTL services throughout North America. In addition to its core services, the company offers a range of value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage and supply chain consulting.
The Grand Island SVC is one of nine new service centers Old Dominion Freight Line has added in new and existing markets.
That brings the company’s service center count to 245 and solidifies Old Dominion’s presence across the United States. Along with Grand Island, the other new or improved LTL facilities include Brooklyn, N.Y., Edinburgh, Ind., Louisville, Ky., Mansfield, Ohio, McDonough, Ga., Mesa, Ariz., Milton, Pa., and Olympia, Wash.
The nine new and renovated service centers are strategically placed for operational efficiency aligned with the company’s long-term strategic plan. Old Dominion’s investment in each market will support capacity needs, improve shipping time and enhance delivery flexibility, allowing the company to better serve customers as demand continues to grow amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Investment in our service center network is a hallmark of Old Dominion’s long-term strategic plan,” said Chip Overbey, senior vice president of strategic planning. “We measure capacity in three key areas: service centers, people and equipment. Each area is critically important to serve our customers and accommodate the growing demand for premium LTL services.”
Each service center is constructed with best-in-class facilities to improve operational efficiencies. Old Dominion’s recent investments in innovative technology, such as tools for real-time track and traceability, allow the company to adapt to meet evolving customer needs while maintaining its premium service.