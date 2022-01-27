Old Engleman School gets blight study approval, will be razed

A blight study for the vacated former Engleman School building was approved Tuesday by the Grand Island City Council.
The 3.4 acres at Engleman Road and Capital Avenue is owned by Grand Island Public Schools, which intends to demolish the building and sell the land for redevelopment.
“Several years ago Engleman Elementary moved into the old West Ridge site just down the road,” Regional Planner Chad Nabity said. “(GIPS) does own this site. It is vacant property at this point that they hope to sell for redevelopment.”
A study by Marvin Planning Consultants of David City shows the site qualifies for blighted and substandard status.
“I believe the intention is to develop this particular corner with additional housing,” Nabity said. “If they bring it forward for tax increment financing, TIF would be used for the demolition, acquisition of the property and extension of city services to support redevelopment at this site.”
Dan Petsch, GIPS director of building and grounds, confirmed that the school district intends to “raze the building, clear the site, grade it and make it appealing to a developer for residential housing.”
The age of the site’s structures was among the criteria considered, Keith Marvin said.
“Looking at the information that the school district had on this facility and the assessor’s data there are actually three separate buildings that were built at certain times and recognized by the assessor as being three separate build dates,” he said.
Each of the buildings is more than 40 years old, Marvin said, with an average age of 58 years.
The study also notes deterioration to the building and grounds.
“This is kind of an odd area. The parking lot seems to just flow out onto Capital and Engleman, so there’s no real barrier there to deal with sidewalks, or a separation between cars and pedestrians,” he said. “That was identified as well as a condition that meets the criteria.”
Council member Bethany Guzinski questioned why GIPS was going through this process and not just selling building “as is.”
“I feel like they’re maybe dipping their fingers into something they shouldn’t be doing,” she said.
Nabity explained that if GIPS sells the building in its current condition, somebody else could come forward with an “adaptive reuse” of the building that “may or may not be within the plans of the school district.”
“By bringing this forward at this point, and getting it declared blighted and substandard, (GIPS) can move forward with razing the building and making that into a bare piece of property that somebody can redevelop,” Nabity said.
Guzinski asked why GIPS was concerned when they have already decided to get rid of it.
“We’re going to raze the building regardless,” Petsch said. “We’re using this strategy so we can make that property more appealing and basically allow us to better profit from the sale. But we had to wait and go through this process, or we would have started demolishing it sooner.”
With approval of the study, GIPS intends to pursue TIF funds for the site’s redevelopment.