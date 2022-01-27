Old Engleman School gets blight study approval, will be razed

“Looking at the information that the school district had on this facility and the assessor’s data there are actually three separate buildings that were built at certain times and recognized by the assessor as being three separate build dates,” he said.

Each of the buildings is more than 40 years old, Marvin said, with an average age of 58 years.

The study also notes deterioration to the building and grounds.

“This is kind of an odd area. The parking lot seems to just flow out onto Capital and Engleman, so there’s no real barrier there to deal with sidewalks, or a separation between cars and pedestrians,” he said. “That was identified as well as a condition that meets the criteria.”

Council member Bethany Guzinski questioned why GIPS was going through this process and not just selling building “as is.”

“I feel like they’re maybe dipping their fingers into something they shouldn’t be doing,” she said.

Nabity explained that if GIPS sells the building in its current condition, somebody else could come forward with an “adaptive reuse” of the building that “may or may not be within the plans of the school district.”