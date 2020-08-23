Old pickup shifts gears, becomes garden masterpiece

ST. PAUL — After Bonnie and Tim Kosmicki rescued a 1946 International pickup truck from the junkyard in Loup City, there was a little bit of debate.
Bonnie saw something unique for their circle drive. Tim thought the rusty treasure would be fun to restore.
“He saw the potential. I saw the waterfall,” Bonnie said. “I won.”
Tim was a good loser, providing the muscle and several unique ideas for the truck’s 1½-year transformation.
Although it no longer runs, a waterfall that cascades out of the truck bed and a riot of flowers attract lots of attention from people passing by their acreage in St. Paul.
They moved in three years ago, and said their improvements have kept them busy and happy.
“We love to show it off,” Bonnie said.
This project was all about repurposing. An old loading chute from Bonnie’s brother acts as a fence to protect the display from the road. Rims and old wheels from Junk Jaunt dress up the truck body. And old containers serve as buried spilled pots for flowers. The large rocks that they’ve collected as a hobby throughout their 39-year marriage add another touch that Bonnie likes.
The waterfall was the biggest challenge, and Tim came up with the perfect design to make it cascade out of the truck bed and onto the utility shelving on the side of the pickup the way that Bonnie had envisioned.
Planting beds also took some work because once the dirt was added, the bed of the truck started to sink, affecting the waterfall. Tim solved that problem, too.
Bonnie didn’t want the finished product to look too fancy, so she embellished the display with several varieties of daisies. Grasses and blooming plants like ivy that have a tendency to crawl add to the appeal.
Their four children gave them a sign with their last name for Christmas, and they used the timber from three large cedar trees to hang it in the display, which is lighted at night.
Bonnie says the icing on the cake was a 1928 Aeromotor windmill they found in mint shape in Kansas and hauled home. It took a month and a half for them to find someone to put the pieces back together.
“That’s the thing that finished it off,” Bonnie said. “I think we are finally done.”
Tanner Farm Chemicals, North Highway 281 and a phone number still are visible on the door of the truck, and the Kosmickis said it would be fun to find the previous owner. Maybe they’ll just happen to stop by some day.
Bonnie couldn’t resist more kudos for Tim, a “gearhead” who kept coming up with innovative ideas to make her vision come true and keep her happy.
“My husband is a saint,” she said.