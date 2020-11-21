Old Potash, Kaufman, Claude Road to open Wednesday

Old Potash Highway, Kaufman Avenue and Claude Road are scheduled to be open to traffic next Wednesday, the city’s Public Works Department announced Friday.

The new roundabout at the intersection of Old Potash Highway and North Road is complete and will be part of the opening.

The opening of Claude Road will include the segment from Faidley Avenue to Kaufman Avenue.

The Claude Road connection north of Old Potash Highway is scheduled for construction in spring 2021.

Construction of Old Potash Highway from the U.S. Post Office to Webb Road will continue in 2021.

The Old Potash Highway and Claude Road project includes reconstruction of Old Potash Highway from Webb Road to North Road. Old Potash Highway will consist of removal of the existing asphalt roadway and construction of a concrete curb and gutter roadway section.

The construction of a new section of Claude Road from Old Potash Highway to Faidley is also part of the project.