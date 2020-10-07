Old Potash to reopen by Thanksgiving

Old Potash Highway is expected to reopen around Thanksgiving Day.
The highway is being rehabilitated from North Road to Webb Road to increase its capacity, and will include a new roundabout.
Work began in July on the first phase of the project, which will cost roughly $1.4 million.
The project is going well, Grand Island Public Works Director John Collins said.
“We’re a few months ahead of schedule,” he said. “We’re really happy with that.”
Collins attributes the speed to the project’s general contractor, Starostka Group Unlimited of Grand Island.
“The contractor decided to tackle two roundabouts at once instead of building them one at a time, as anticipated,” he said. “If he completes it and it looks pretty good, then we’ll save up to six months.”
A roundabout at Faidley Avenue and Claude Road is nearly completed.
“That will be opening soon,” Collins said. “That’s necessary in order to route traffic off of Old Potash. We have a little piece to add between Kaufman (Avenue) and Claude that will tie it in so Diers (Avenue) won’t be needed for that segment that’s going to be closed.”
Work continues on the new roundabout at Old Potash.
“The (second) roundabout and some of the pavement to the east of the roundabout on North (Road) and Old Potash has been finished,” Collins said. “We still have a lot of utilities we’re moving out of the way.”
Collins expects Old Potash to be reopened in late November.
“The roundabout should be open for the winter, around Thanksgiving,” he said.
The road won’t be perfect, Collins warned.
“It will be traversable,” he said. “When the weather warms up, will get back on there and start the rest of the mainline of Old Potash.”
The rehabilitation addresses traffic safety concerns in the area, Collins said.
The city wants to restrict turns at Diers Avenue to right-in, right-out only.
“That’s been needed for several years now,” he said. “What that roundabout does is, if you have to come out of Diers and you want to head east, but you’re forced to turn west, you’ll hit the roundabout, go around it, and head east like you wanted. This will keep them from having all those collisions like we’ve been having around that 281 intersection.”
It also will help with the flow of traffic.
“It warranted some treatment, but it did not warrant a signal. It wasn’t even close,” Collins said. “We wanted to speed traffic up a bit.”
This does not mean individual cars will be going faster, Collins said.
“The average time a car takes to traverse the corridor will be shorter,” he said. “Around the interchange, they’ll actually wind up going slower.”
The project also will extend the water detention cell from Claude to Faidley to improve drainage in the area.
Collins is pleased with the project’s progress.
“There’s a little delay on some of the utilities and three segments of the culvert,” he said, “but we’ve more than made that up and now, with the completion of this roundabout imminent, it looks like we’ll be ahead of schedule by the time winter sets in.”
