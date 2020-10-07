Old Potash to reopen by Thanksgiving

“The (second) roundabout and some of the pavement to the east of the roundabout on North (Road) and Old Potash has been finished,” Collins said. “We still have a lot of utilities we’re moving out of the way.”

Collins expects Old Potash to be reopened in late November.

“The roundabout should be open for the winter, around Thanksgiving,” he said.

The road won’t be perfect, Collins warned.

“It will be traversable,” he said. “When the weather warms up, will get back on there and start the rest of the mainline of Old Potash.”

The rehabilitation addresses traffic safety concerns in the area, Collins said.

The city wants to restrict turns at Diers Avenue to right-in, right-out only.

“That’s been needed for several years now,” he said. “What that roundabout does is, if you have to come out of Diers and you want to head east, but you’re forced to turn west, you’ll hit the roundabout, go around it, and head east like you wanted. This will keep them from having all those collisions like we’ve been having around that 281 intersection.”

It also will help with the flow of traffic.