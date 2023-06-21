The current appearance of the old Grand Island Veterans Home came in for some sharp criticism at Tuesday's Hall County Commission meeting.

Commissioner Gary Quandt showed pictures of the tall grass and high weeds surrounding the old Veterans Home.

In early 2020, ownership of the property was transferred to Omaha-based White Lotus Group and its agency, the HELP Foundation.

"Look at what it's turned into now, in just a short amount of time," Quandt said.

He began by showing pictures of the well-maintained areas near the old Veterans Home, including Veterans Memorial Avenue.

He pointed out that members of the United Veterans Club take it upon themselves to mow their grounds.

In addition to growing weeds, tree limbs are falling on the old Veterans Home land, Quandt said.

One picture showed notices from the city, asking the owners to please mow the lawn.

"We've got a mile that's nothing but a tribute to veterans. And we've got this in the middle of it," Quandt said, calling it a disgrace.

He called the old Veterans Home a shrine, a place that's paid tribute to veterans for more than 125 years.

The community has entrusted the Omaha group to take care of the property, he said.

A member of the audience, Dave Davis, said the current state of the property is uncalled for. "That place has become a fire hazard," Davis said.

The commission voted unanimously to send a letter to the HELP Foundation, asking that the land be maintained.

Also Tuesday, the commission opened two bids to replace the HVAC system at the Hall County jail. The project involves replacing 14 rooftop units.

The first bid, from Facility Advocates of Omaha, totaled about $1,688,000. The other bid, which totaled about $1.2 million, came from Rutt's Heating and Air Conditioning of Hastings.

As he has before, Quandt criticized replacing "perfectly good air conditioners." Buying the units would be a waste of money, he said, listing other needs facing the county, including roads and bridges.

Commissioner Pam Lancaster said the bids came in higher than anticipated. But Commissioner Jane Richardson noted that the prices won't be coming down.

Two commissioners -- Quandt and Karen Bredthauer -- voted against even opening the bids.

No action was taken Tuesday. Corrections Director Todd Bahensky will study the bids.

In addition, Quandt made a motion to ask Gov. Jim Pillen and the Legislature to convene a special session on the subject of property taxes. Quandt would like to see a limit placed on how much taxes can be raised in one year.

The motion to send the letter failed on a 4-3 vote. Voting in favor of it were Quandt, Lancaster and Bredthauer.