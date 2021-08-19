Older Nebraskans Day at the Nebraska State Fair is more than just a concert

The Nebraska State Fair, Aug. 27 through Sept. 6, has something for everyone, especially Nebraska’s senior citizens.

In recognition of Nebraska’s older generation, the State Fair has designated Monday, Aug. 30, as Older Nebraskans Day.

Many special events are planned for Older Nebraskans Day, including the Happy Together Tour concert and the Older Nebraskans Day Wellness Festival.

The Happy Together Tour is set for 2 p.m. that day at the Heartland Events Center. Tickets are $15 and include gate admission. All seats are reserved.

The Happy Together Tour has brought some of the original iconic bands and musicians of the 1960s together on the road to perform for lifelong fans. This marks the 12th year that the Happy Together Tour has been performing concerts.

— The Turtles are best known for their harmony-heavy California pop sound. With hits such as “Elenore,” “She’d Rather Be With Me,” “It Ain’t Me Babe,” “You Showed Me” and the title of the tour, “Happy Together,” the band ruled the airwaves in the late ‘60s. Ron Dante joins the line-up to delight with his own ARCHIES mega-hit, “Sugar Sugar.”