Older Nebraskans Day at the Nebraska State Fair is more than just a concert

The Nebraska State Fair, Aug. 27 through Sept. 6, has something for everyone, especially Nebraska’s senior citizens.
In recognition of Nebraska’s older generation, the State Fair has designated Monday, Aug. 30, as Older Nebraskans Day.
Many special events are planned for Older Nebraskans Day, including the Happy Together Tour concert and the Older Nebraskans Day Wellness Festival.
The Happy Together Tour is set for 2 p.m. that day at the Heartland Events Center. Tickets are $15 and include gate admission. All seats are reserved.
The Happy Together Tour has brought some of the original iconic bands and musicians of the 1960s together on the road to perform for lifelong fans. This marks the 12th year that the Happy Together Tour has been performing concerts.
— The Turtles are best known for their harmony-heavy California pop sound. With hits such as “Elenore,” “She’d Rather Be With Me,” “It Ain’t Me Babe,” “You Showed Me” and the title of the tour, “Happy Together,” the band ruled the airwaves in the late ‘60s. Ron Dante joins the line-up to delight with his own ARCHIES mega-hit, “Sugar Sugar.”
— Gary Puckett and the Union Gap are back on the Happy Togther Tour again this year. They will perform many of their great hits such as “Young Girl,” “Over You,” “Woman, Woman,” “This Girl Is A Woman Now,” “Lady Willpower,” “Don’t Give In To Him” and more.
— The Association is also returning this year to the Happy Together Tour. Fans will remember such classics as “Cherish,” “Windy,” “Never My Love” and “Along Comes Mary.”
— The Classic IV is also part of the Happy Together Tour this year and will perform many of their great hits including “Spooky,” “Stormy,” “Traces,” and Everyday With You Girl.”
— New to the tour this year are The Vogues. They are known for their harmony-driven pop sound. They have had numerous Top 10 hits with singles such as “Five O’Clock World,” “You’re The One,” “My Special Angel” and “Turn Around Look At Me.”
— The Cowsills also will be performing as part of the Happy Together Tour. This family band was the inspiration for the ’60s television show “The Partridge Family.” Their hits include “Hair,” “Indian Lake,” “The Rain, The Park & Other Things (I Love The Flower Girl)” and more.
Another part of Older Nebraskans Day is the Older Nebraskans Day Wellness Festival at the Bosselman Conference Center. Doors open at 8 a.m.
2021 Older Nebraskans Day Wellness Festival exhibitors include:
Nebraska Association of Transportation Providers; Primrose Retirement Community; Midland Area Agency on Aging; Mary Lanning Home Care Services; Mid Nebraska Lutheran Home and Newman House; Nebraska Commission for the Deaf & Hard of Hearing; Legal Aid of Nebraska; Beltone; St. Croix Hospice; Asera Care Hospice, an Amedisys Company; CaptionCall; Frontier Home Medical; Jones Group; The Heritage at Sagewood; Country House Residence; Nebraska Dept of Insurance/Nebraska SHIP; Bickford Senior Living; Nebraska Relay; and Medicare Advisors.
For more information on the Nebraska State Fair and a daily schedule of events, go to statefair.org.