Older people have been living challenging lives

My heart goes out to women in their 70s, 80s and 90s.
First of all, they have to keep track of an awful lot of birthdays. They faithfully mail cards and gifts to a large number of children and grandchildren.
It’s hard to keep addresses up to date because young people move a lot. Then, when Grandma sends a $20 check to her 21-year-old grandson, she finds that he almost never checks his mailbox. Sometimes, it’s a miracle if the gift gets to him.
Most older people have trouble walking. Their back hurts. Shoulders, hips and knees ache. I feel their pain.
Mobility is a constant issue. Falling is to be avoided at all costs, and balance can be a problem.
Some older folks don’t go outside much in the winter because of ice.
Family members who pick them up don’t realize large pickups present a problem. Getting inside requires a big step up.
The list of challenges is endless.
When a woman moves into a retirement facility, she sometimes has to cut ties with her longtime hairdresser. Getting used to the new one can be an adjustment.
Cuisine can be a problem. My mother never complains about anything. But I can tell she’s not always crazy about the food at her independent living facility.
It’s hard to take it easy because older folks have to go to a lot of appointments.
Keeping up with paperwork and medical records never goes away.
Older folks have to repeat themselves a lot because many of the people they talk to have hearing problems.
Sometimes, worried family members take the keys away from Grandma and Grandpa. I knew one woman who, seeing the problem coming, tucked away her own set of keys.
COVID-19 was hard on many senior citizens, who weren’t able to see their loved ones.
Many would love to go dancing, but aren’t able to anymore.
If they want to go gambling, they have to keep it a secret from their kids.
When they’re in the mood to chat with a grandchild, their call often goes to voicemail.
Their kids prefer to communicate via text. Many older ladies don’t have a problem with that. Still, every smartphone user wants to throw it against the wall sometimes. The Jitterbug phone isn’t as simple as it’s cracked up to be.
When you’re retired, it’s easy to forget what day of the week it is. Even if they’re not losing their memories, they wonder if they are.
Sometimes, husbands take good care of wives. But usually, it’s the other way around.
Retirement facilities are spread out, so residents do a lot of walking. On the bright side, that walking keeps them healthy.
Whatever the circumstances, they adapt.
Many have mastered the use of their walker. As they walk down the hallways, they use the seat to carry a cup of coffee.
During COVID-19, many people had to sit in their cars, masks on their faces, waiting to be called inside. They just dealt with it, calmly and patiently.
Even with all the challenges, the women I know never grumble. They keep a smile on their faces and a cheerful spirit.
