Older people have been living challenging lives

It’s hard to take it easy because older folks have to go to a lot of appointments.

Keeping up with paperwork and medical records never goes away.

Older folks have to repeat themselves a lot because many of the people they talk to have hearing problems.

Sometimes, worried family members take the keys away from Grandma and Grandpa. I knew one woman who, seeing the problem coming, tucked away her own set of keys.

COVID-19 was hard on many senior citizens, who weren’t able to see their loved ones.

Many would love to go dancing, but aren’t able to anymore.

If they want to go gambling, they have to keep it a secret from their kids.

When they’re in the mood to chat with a grandchild, their call often goes to voicemail.

Their kids prefer to communicate via text. Many older ladies don’t have a problem with that. Still, every smartphone user wants to throw it against the wall sometimes. The Jitterbug phone isn’t as simple as it’s cracked up to be.

When you’re retired, it’s easy to forget what day of the week it is. Even if they’re not losing their memories, they wonder if they are.