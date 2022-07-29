Omaha expert helps with study that finds high doses of vitamin D don't reduce risk of broken bones

Vitamin D long has been recognized for its role in boosting calcium absorption in the gut and helping build strong bones.

So it made sense that taking vitamin D supplements could help keep bones healthy as people aged. As a result, an estimated one third of Americans 60 and older now take a daily vitamin D pill. More than 10 million blood tests for vitamin D levels are conducted in the U.S. each year.

But in a large new study published Thursday in the New England Journal of Medicine, researchers reported that taking higher than federally recommended doses of the vitamin did not reduce the risk of broken bones in generally healthy older Americans, even among the 20% of participants who also took calcium supplements. The results held even in those with low vitamin D levels.

“Basically, what it means is you need just enough vitamin D to make sure you’re not deficient,” said Dr. J. Chris Gallagher, a professor of medicine in Creighton University’s endocrinology department. A nationally known vitamin D researcher, Gallagher served as a consultant on the study.

Another way to look at it: While getting enough vitamin D is important for strong bones, “more is not better,” said Dr. Meryl LeBoff of Boston’s Brigham and Women’s Hospital, the study’s lead author.

The Institute of Medicine, now the National Academy of Medicine, recommended in 2011 that 600 IU of vitamin D was enough to meet the needs of most people in the U.S. and Canada.

Those recommendation for those over 70 was set at 800 IU, said Gallagher, who served on the panel. The concern was that older people tended to spend more time indoors, out of the ultraviolet light that triggers the creation of vitamin D in the skin.

Most circulating vitamin D comes from that interaction. Ten minutes outdoors at noon on a sunny summer day would boost levels by 10,000 international units. Milk, orange juice and some other foods are fortified with the vitamin.

The easiest way around the number conundrum, Gallagher said, is to take 1,000 IU a day, the dose widely available in pills on pharmacy shelves.

But questions in recent years arose around whether more than that recommended amount might be better — to prevent fractures and possibly other disorders, too. Indeed, some researchers, notably including several at Creighton University, have recommended significantly higher doses of the vitamin.

For decades, Dr. Robert Heaney at Creighton was a leading proponent of taking large amounts of calcium and vitamin D to protect against osteoporosis. In a 2016 interview shortly before he died of brain cancer, Heaney said he took 10,000 IU a day.

To address conflicting scientific reports, the National Institutes of Health funded what’s known as the VITAL trial, the largest study of its kind to track a variety of health outcomes in nearly 26,000 generally healthy Americans — men age 50 and older and women 55 and older — 20% of whom were Black. The overall study was led by Dr. JoAnn Manson, chief of preventive medicine at Brigham and Women’s Hospital.

In 2019, the researchers published findings, also in the New England Journal of Medicine, showing that vitamin D supplementation didn’t lower the risk of developing heart disease or cancer.

“The overall conclusion is the vitamin D doesn’t do anything (to prevent) most diseases, but you need a certain amount to avoid deficiency,” said Gallagher, who has been at Creighton for 35 years.

Drs. Steven Cummings of California Pacific Medical Center and Clifford Rosen of Maine Medical Center Research Institute wrote in an editorial accompanying the latest study that the newest findings, in addition to the previous results, should end debate about whether the average older adult needs vitamin D supplements or screening.

However, the researchers, who were not involved in the study, acknowledged that testing vitamin D levels might be useful for patients with conditions that might cause severe deficiency, such as people living in residential homes with little or no sunlight or those receiving certain treatments for osteoporosis.

The latest study compares bone fractures in those who took either a high dose — 2,000 IU of the most active form of vitamin D, called D3 — or a placebo pill every day for five years.

The supplements didn’t reduce the risk of broken hips or other bones, LeBoff reported in the new study. While vitamin D and calcium work best together, she said even the 20% of study participants who also took a calcium supplement didn’t benefit. Nor did the small number of study participants who had low blood levels of vitamin D.

Still, LeBoff cautioned that the study didn’t include people who may require supplements because of bone-thinning osteoporosis or other disorders, or those with severe vitamin D deficiencies.

And Manson said more research is needed to tell if there are additional high-risk groups who might benefit.

Overall, “these findings overturn dogma and cast doubt on the value of routine screening for vitamin D blood levels and blanket recommendations for supplementation,” Manson said. “Spending time outdoors, being physically active and having a heart-healthy diet will lead to greater gains in health” for most people.

This report contains material from the Associated Press.