A 34-year-old Omaha woman died following a two-vehicle accident Saturday morning north of Grand Island.

Lila Wilson was pronounced dead after she was taken to CHI Health St. Francis.

Hall County deputies responded at 9:56 a.m. to the accident, which took place at Highway 281 and Chapman Road.

After investigating the crash and taking witness statements, deputies determined that a semi-truck driven by Gerald Dugan had been traveling south on Highway 281. Dugan, a 69-year-old Greeley man, then began to turn left to go east on Chapman Road. The semi turned in front of a Pontiac Grand Am, driven by Wilson, as the Pontiac traveled north on Highway 281.

The Pontiac struck the semi-truck in the northbound lanes of 281. Dugan was treated at the scene, but not transported.

Wilson was a graduate of Northwest High School.

The investigation is ongoing.