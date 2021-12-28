Omicron variant confirmed in Central Health District

There have been no recent COVID deaths.

As of Monday, 27% of all COVID-19 tests in the district were positive, compared to 37% on Nov. 12 and 44% on Nov. 17.

The number of cases per 100,000 people as of Monday was 192.5, compared to 301 on Nov. 12, 286.9 on Nov. 17 and 257.5 on Dec. 1.

CDHD continues to stress the importance of a layered approach of prevention. In addition to being fully vaccinated, protect yourself and your loved ones from COVID-19 over the holidays by using these layers of protection:

- Stay home and away from other household members if you are sick.

- Get tested if you have symptoms.

- Wear a mask when you are inside and/or close to strangers.

- Wash your hands often.

- If you’ve been exposed to someone with COVID-19, get tested before being around others.

Both COVID-19 testing and vaccinations resumed at CDHD on Monday. Nomi Health offers both rapid antigen testing with results in an hour for those with symptoms of COVID-19, and PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests (results available in 24 to 36 hours).

CDHD will continue to offer COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots following the Christmas holiday break. For more information log on to www.cdhd.ne.gov or call 308-385-5175.