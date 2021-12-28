Omicron variant confirmed in Central Health District

The first confirmed case of community transmission of the omicron variant of COVID-19 has been detected in the Central District Health Department’s three-county area.
“The positive sequencing test was detected in an unvaccinated healthcare worker with no history of travel,” the CDHD says in a news release issued Friday.
“Initial research shows the highly transmissible omicron variant may produce milder symptoms than previous variants,” the release said.
With people gathering indoors for the holidays, the concern is omicron will spread more easily. Hospitals in Nebraska continue to be near or at capacity with COVID-19 patients, the vast majority of which are unvaccinated, the release said.
Vaccines are known to both greatly reduce the spread of COVID-19 and protect from the most serious symptoms, which can lead to hospitalization and death. Although breakthrough infections are expected to increase with the omicron variant, those who are vaccinated have a much higher level of protection than those who are not, the release said.
The Central District consists of Hall, Hamilton and Merrick counties.
The CDHD dashboard on Monday reported 151 cases over the past seven days. That number compared to 225 on Nov. 17 and 202 on Dec. 1.
There have been no recent COVID deaths.
As of Monday, 27% of all COVID-19 tests in the district were positive, compared to 37% on Nov. 12 and 44% on Nov. 17.
The number of cases per 100,000 people as of Monday was 192.5, compared to 301 on Nov. 12, 286.9 on Nov. 17 and 257.5 on Dec. 1.
CDHD continues to stress the importance of a layered approach of prevention. In addition to being fully vaccinated, protect yourself and your loved ones from COVID-19 over the holidays by using these layers of protection:
- Stay home and away from other household members if you are sick.
- Get tested if you have symptoms.
- Wear a mask when you are inside and/or close to strangers.
- Wash your hands often.
- If you’ve been exposed to someone with COVID-19, get tested before being around others.
Both COVID-19 testing and vaccinations resumed at CDHD on Monday. Nomi Health offers both rapid antigen testing with results in an hour for those with symptoms of COVID-19, and PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests (results available in 24 to 36 hours).
CDHD will continue to offer COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots following the Christmas holiday break. For more information log on to www.cdhd.ne.gov or call 308-385-5175.