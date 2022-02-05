On Air: Students take pride in broadcasting events at Grand Island Central Catholic

This school year, the activity has become popular enough with both want-to-be media mavens and viewers that GICC has turned Striv into a class. Smith said it was GICC Principal Jordan Engel who approached him with the idea. “Our principal kind of just approached me at the end of last year and said, ‘If we make this a class, would you teach it?’ And I said, ‘Absolutely.’ We had enough kids interested and I think kids that put the time into it are getting something out of it.”

Currently there are about a dozen students in Smith’s Striv class, including junior Michael Erives, who prefers to work behind the camera, like he did at the state volleyball tournament, he said. “It was just really cool, being down on the court and getting the (press) pass,” he said. “It’s just a cool experience.”

Henry said he also enjoys being close to the action. “You have all the high schoolers that are sitting in the student sections cheering. You’re sitting up in this box basically announcing the game, or if you’re Michael, you’re off literally on the court, filming. When we go to Memorial Stadium and/or Pinnacle Bank Arena, and they hand us a lanyard. We shake hands of people that are in charge of it and we get to walk on the court and all that kind of stuff. It’s a crazy experience.”