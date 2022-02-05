On Air: Students take pride in broadcasting events at Grand Island Central Catholic

A lot of things have been changed by the COVID pandemic, including how we watch high school sports and activities.
Ryan Smith, a science teacher at Grand Island Central Catholic, has kept an exceptionally keen eye on those changes as the adviser and teacher of the school’s Striv class. “I think a lot of people might not have known what Striv was or, knew that their school did that before (COVID).”
Striv, a media company that helps put broadcasting technology know-how in the hands of schools, has allowed the quarantined, socially distanced and those who stay home “just because” the ability to watch high school activities from the comfort of their easy chair.
Smith guessed that GICC has been involved with Striv for about five years.
“I’d run into a lot of people where I’m like, ‘Yeah, I do the livestreaming … I do Striv,’” he recalled of the company’s beginnings. Back then, the common response was, “What’s Striv?”
Jackson Henry, a senior at GICC who announces his school’s events on Striv with Trenton Turek explained: “It’s a livestreaming broadcast that has been brought up a long way from where it was. We’re able to basically make it into a full TV production.”
This school year, the activity has become popular enough with both want-to-be media mavens and viewers that GICC has turned Striv into a class. Smith said it was GICC Principal Jordan Engel who approached him with the idea. “Our principal kind of just approached me at the end of last year and said, ‘If we make this a class, would you teach it?’ And I said, ‘Absolutely.’ We had enough kids interested and I think kids that put the time into it are getting something out of it.”
Currently there are about a dozen students in Smith’s Striv class, including junior Michael Erives, who prefers to work behind the camera, like he did at the state volleyball tournament, he said. “It was just really cool, being down on the court and getting the (press) pass,” he said. “It’s just a cool experience.”
Henry said he also enjoys being close to the action. “You have all the high schoolers that are sitting in the student sections cheering. You’re sitting up in this box basically announcing the game, or if you’re Michael, you’re off literally on the court, filming. When we go to Memorial Stadium and/or Pinnacle Bank Arena, and they hand us a lanyard. We shake hands of people that are in charge of it and we get to walk on the court and all that kind of stuff. It’s a crazy experience.”
While Erives isn’t necessarily interested in broadcasting (he plans on studying cinematography after high school), he’s still getting good experience, Erives said – especially filming things on the fly. “Livestreaming wise, I don’t really do much to prepare. Since I play in the pep band, once we’re done playing, I just run up, grab a headset and get on the camera. This is my first time filming anything sports related.”
Henry plans on taking his Striv experiences beyond high school, too. He said he plans on studying business communications and getting involved with athletics. “I would like to get an internship with a professional team in the business media department because I enjoy public speaking,” Henry explained.
Besides career exploration, Striv and classes like the one offered at GICC have a social component, Erives pointed out. “I like getting to meet other students and people who (filming is) their passion – that’s what they dedicate themselves to.”
Being part of Striv’s network provides a variety of experiences to students – not just videography and public speaking, Smith said. “I’ve got kids that enjoy making graphics … game graphics, hype videos.”
The students take producing seriously, Smith said. Turek and Henry both check for opposing teams’ statistics on MaxPreps. “Trenton loves to watch game film of teams so that he kind of knows what they’ve been doing, or he researches the last three games and he gets pretty into it.”
Henry said he tries to chat up coaches in the hallway before games for commentary fodder, but Turek goes beyond. “Trenton and I can just talk about that kind of stuff all game long because with the amount of stuff that he knows,” Henry said. “I swear he has a photographic memory.”
Ross said he is impressed with how much research and effort students put into broadcasts. “I know a couple of our announcers have spent a lot of time watching Hudl to be able to see what’s going on: Who’s playing? And what about some of our opponents? Our camera people have really done a great job. They have done the last two state tournaments.”
There is other pregame prep the students do, Smith said. “We try to go over last names beforehand to make sure we’re not butchering those completely. We still get some wrong but they’ve learned over the years.”
Striv at GICC isn’t all about sports, however, Ross said. “We do Striv for all of our fine arts and our athletics. It important because for grandparents and relatives who don’t live in the Grand Island area to be able to watch their kids be able to do their sports activities and their fine arts activities.”
A lot of people depend on Striv broadcasts, and students are up for the task, Ross said, and even with the rare flubs, people are appreciative. “We’ve heard that feedback. But everything has been very good about how well our Striv kids do. We hosted the conference basketball tournament last week. That was one of the comments I got from every school that was coming to play here: Are you Striv-ing the game so our people can watch it?”
And watch it, they do. Smith said he doesn’t have exact numbers of viewers, but ventured a guess. “But we do anywhere from 500 to 800 per stream, I would say.”
Henry said even with fewer COVID-related restrictions, people still enjoy watching from the comfort of their own device. “From how far our Striv program has come, they actually enjoy watching it at home. It’s like you’re watching it on TV. If it’s an inconvenience for some older people to make the 20-minute drive to the stadium, they can still watch.”
Even Henry’s dad didn’t miss a broadcast, despite being abroad, Henry said. “I know my dad watched it in Jamaica.”
Smith has heard of viewers from even farther. “I’ve had a couple people tell me Europe.”
If GICC’s viewership is any indication, in a time of social distancing, Striv and the students who learn from it are bringing fans closer.
