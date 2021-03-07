On Display: Anderson Auto Group opens new Jeep showroom

Since World War II, Jeep’s reputation and popularity has continued to grow. Used by the military during the war, the brand has grown and is now among the top 10 most popular vehicles in the United States.
Jeep’s popularity has prompted Anderson CDJR of Grand Island to build an independent showroom, Anderson Jeep, 1903 S. Locust St., for its Jeep inventory.
“We are putting up a stand-alone Jeep showroom so all our Jeep brand vehicles and accessories will be on display and sold there,” said Mike Anderson, owner of the Anderson Auto Group.
Anderson Auto Group began in 1981 when Roger Anderson purchased a small Ford dealership in New Castle, Wyo. As Anderson’s success grew, he expanded his business into Nebraska and included his brother, Dick, in the business. In 1986, they purchased another Ford dealership in Grand Island.
The Andersons purchased dealerships in Lincoln in 1993 and St. Joseph, Mo. In 2008, Roger’s son Mike Anderson purchased Anderson Auto Group from his father. In July 2019, Anderson purchased the South Locust Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram Truck dealership from Greg Young.
The Greg Young Auto Motive Group had purchased Roy’s Grand Dodge, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram in 2016.
Anderson said his company had a Chrysler and Dodge dealership in 2008 in Iowa but later sold the property.
“This was our first venture back into the brand since then,” he said.
Since purchasing the CDJR dealership from Young in 2019, Anderson said business has been good.
“It is a strong brand and they have good products,” he said. “They have a lot of incentives.”
Anderson said people especially resonant with their Jeep vehicles.
“It is a good brand and good quality vehicle,” he said.
According to Wikipedia, “Prior to 1940 the term ‘jeep’ had been used as U.S. Army slang for new recruits or vehicles, but the World War II ‘jeep’ that went into production in 1941 specifically tied the name to this light military 4x4, arguably making them the oldest four-wheel drive mass-production vehicles now known as SUVs.
The Jeep became the primary light 4-wheel-drive vehicle of the United States Armed Forces and Allies during World War II, as well as the postwar period. The term became common worldwide in the wake of the war.”
Jeep has been part of Chrysler since 1987, when Chrysler acquired the Jeep brand from American Motors Corp.
Anderson said the new Jeep showroom replaces an existing building that sold Mazda vehicles that was there prior to when Young purchased the business in 2016.
“They had an empty showroom there when we bought it,” he said.
Anderson said Chrysler has developed a plan to separate Jeep from its brand mix and have it as a stand alone brand.
“Fortunately enough, we had a facility right on site there that worked,” he said. “All we had to was expand it and remodel it as a Jeep facility.”
Anderson said the new Jeep facility has great visibility from South Locust Street
“The building is for sales only with a showroom and some offices,” he said.
The Jeeps will have their own separate lot.
Anderson said separating Jeep from the other brands will bring more consumer focus to the vehicle.
“We can also showcase a lot of the Jeep accessories that we were not able to do,” he said. “It will be a fun, unique experience when you come and look for a Jeep.”
Anderson said, “We are excited to get it open and create a better experience for our customers looking for Jeep products.”
The Grand Island Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon cutting ceremony for Anderson Jeep at 11 a.m. Friday, March 19. Anderson Jeep will also host an open house all that day in their new Jeep dealership showroom.