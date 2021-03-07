On Display: Anderson Auto Group opens new Jeep showroom

“They had an empty showroom there when we bought it,” he said.

Anderson said Chrysler has developed a plan to separate Jeep from its brand mix and have it as a stand alone brand.

“Fortunately enough, we had a facility right on site there that worked,” he said. “All we had to was expand it and remodel it as a Jeep facility.”

Anderson said the new Jeep facility has great visibility from South Locust Street

“The building is for sales only with a showroom and some offices,” he said.

The Jeeps will have their own separate lot.

Anderson said separating Jeep from the other brands will bring more consumer focus to the vehicle.

“We can also showcase a lot of the Jeep accessories that we were not able to do,” he said. “It will be a fun, unique experience when you come and look for a Jeep.”

Anderson said, “We are excited to get it open and create a better experience for our customers looking for Jeep products.”