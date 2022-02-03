On Display: First Friday reception goes ‘Back to the Basics’

Artists were asked to go “Back to the Basics” for a new juried exhibition which opens Friday at the Studio K Art Gallery in downtown Grand Island.
Entries were selected to show off the artists’ drawing skills. This exhibit include only drawings created in graphite, pen and ink, technical pens, ballpoint pens, and charcoal.
Participating artists are Kris Allphin, Beth Cole, Cortney Elznic, Samantha Fischer, Alissa Harris, Mark Hartman, Doug Johnson, Connie McHenry, Madelene Rose, Gerald Posey, Sam Stump, Angelica Tapia, K.C. Triplett, Jana Van Housen, Mark Van Housen, Karen Neppl, Cynthia Uden, Ginger Wilson and Kate Wolf.
The exhibit will open with a reception from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Friday.
Gallery hours at Studio K, 112 W. Third St., are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. For more information, call 308-381-4001.
Sculptural paintings on display at Jackson Dinsdale Art Center
HASTINGS — Sculptural paintings by artist David Andree are featured through Feb. 23 in the Jackson Dinsdale Art Center at Hastings College.
Titled “Interface Paintings,” the exhibit centers on segmented site-specific paintings that conform their shape to the environment. These painted surfaces record their history through layering.
“Emerging out of a desire to investigate shifting topography of forms in the landscape, segmented sculptural paintings have been created to interface with undulating surfaces and organic volumes to emphasize these subtle visual events,” Andree said in an artist statement. “The segmented sculptural forms responsively shape themselves to the surfaces they are placed upon to highlight their structural qualities in a tactile way visually.”
Works featured in “Interface Paintings” are decorated with a collection of relationships of how the object has existed in the landscape, including shadows that fall upon the surface, reflected and adjacent color. As the form is transported to various locations at different times, the surface becomes more layered and eventually takes on a sort of site-specific camouflage.
Andree holds a Master of Fine Arts from the State University of New York and received his Bachelor of Fine Arts from the Minneapolis College of Art and Design. Originally from Minnesota, Andree is an assistant professor of art at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville.
Hours at the art center, 700 E. 12th St., are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; face masks are required inside the gallery.