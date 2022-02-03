On Display: First Friday reception goes ‘Back to the Basics’

“Emerging out of a desire to investigate shifting topography of forms in the landscape, segmented sculptural paintings have been created to interface with undulating surfaces and organic volumes to emphasize these subtle visual events,” Andree said in an artist statement. “The segmented sculptural forms responsively shape themselves to the surfaces they are placed upon to highlight their structural qualities in a tactile way visually.”

Works featured in “Interface Paintings” are decorated with a collection of relationships of how the object has existed in the landscape, including shadows that fall upon the surface, reflected and adjacent color. As the form is transported to various locations at different times, the surface becomes more layered and eventually takes on a sort of site-specific camouflage.

Andree holds a Master of Fine Arts from the State University of New York and received his Bachelor of Fine Arts from the Minneapolis College of Art and Design. Originally from Minnesota, Andree is an assistant professor of art at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville.

Hours at the art center, 700 E. 12th St., are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; face masks are required inside the gallery.