On Display: Studio K features works from young local artists

Artwork from students at Walnut Middle School will be featured during the January show at the Studio K Art Gallery, 112 W. Third St.
These students have been exploring a variety of ideas, media and techniques, with teachers Jacki Proctor and Bill Cavill. Proctor has been teaching art for nine years and is in her second year at Walnut. Cavill joined the faculty this year, having been a graphic designer, art teacher and, most recently, a professor of art education at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.
“When we begin to practice art as inseparable from the experiences of daily living, there is no ‘art’,” Proctor says, “only a way of being, fully and completely in this world.”
An opening reception is planned for 6:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 8. Those attending are asked to wear masks and observe directed health measures.
Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. For more information, call 308-381-4001.
Hastings gallery features works by Geneva artist
HASTINGS — Works from Patricia Scarborough, a renowned Nebraska artist from Geneva, will be featured at the Gallery on Lincoln Avenue through Feb. 27.
Scarborough regularly exhibits her paintings and pastels at the Burkholder Project in Lincoln, as well as the Anne Thorne Weaver shop at the Museum of Nebraska Art in Kearney. Her art has been featured throughout the state at such venues as Stuhr Museum, Norfolk Art Center, Minden Opera House and the Willa Cather Foundation in Red Cloud.
Scarborough says she has enjoyed studying the colors, textures, shapes and shadows of the Midwest since her childhood in Kearney.
“Simply put, I love the landscape of Nebraska: the gently rolling hills and flat fields, rows of ancient cottonwoods and bowers of tangled bushes,” Scarborough says of her art. “I try to record not only a representation of a place, but also its emotional character, creating a window for others to share the experience with me.”
Scarborough earned a degree in art from Kearney State College.
GOLA, 221 N. Lincoln Ave. in Hastings, is operated by a cooperative group of central Nebraska artists. Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
For more information, contact Ann Martin at 402-984-5328 or azmart.1216@gmail.com.
Kondrich, Ash bring artwork to Hastings College exhibit
HASTINGS — Two Hastings College alumnae, Michelle Kondrich and Lesley Ash, who both graduated in 2004, will be featured in an upcoming exposition, “Telling Stories: Recent Illustrations by Kondrich and Ash,” in the main gallery at the Jackson Dinsdale Art Center.
The exhibit opens Monday, Jan. 11, and runs through Friday, Feb. 12.
Kondrich is a commercial artist and animator specializing in editorial and book cover illustration. Her work has been recognized by the Society of Illustrators, Society for News Design and the National Association of Real Estate Editors. Her work was also featured in The Washington Post’s annual Portfolio of Illustration in 2018 and 2019.
Her illustrations have appeared in the New York Times, Washington Post, Atlantic, Medium, Voc, NPR, NBC News and Hastings College publications. She now lives and works in Washington, D.C., and works as a graphic designer for Georgetown University.
She also creates and hosts Creative Playdate, a podcast for people pursuing creative careers while raising children.
Ash is a mixed media artist and animator based in North Carolina. After graduating from Hastings College, she gained her MFA from the University of Cincinnati in Cincinnati, Ohio, in 2011. She specializes in ink and digital illustration, immersive installations and 2D animation.
Her work has been exhibited in New York City, Los Angeles, Berlin and throughout the Midwest. She has served as an international artist-in-residence at the Hungarian Multicultural Center in Budapest, Hungary.
Ash works as a freelance animator and graphic designer, primarily working with musicians and independent filmmakers. In 2012, she launched her online shop, QuirkyNerdyNifty, which sells apparel, greeting cards and other merchandise with her designs.