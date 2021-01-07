On Display: Studio K features works from young local artists

Artwork from students at Walnut Middle School will be featured during the January show at the Studio K Art Gallery, 112 W. Third St.

These students have been exploring a variety of ideas, media and techniques, with teachers Jacki Proctor and Bill Cavill. Proctor has been teaching art for nine years and is in her second year at Walnut. Cavill joined the faculty this year, having been a graphic designer, art teacher and, most recently, a professor of art education at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

“When we begin to practice art as inseparable from the experiences of daily living, there is no ‘art’,” Proctor says, “only a way of being, fully and completely in this world.”

An opening reception is planned for 6:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 8. Those attending are asked to wear masks and observe directed health measures.

Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. For more information, call 308-381-4001.

Hastings gallery features works by Geneva artist

HASTINGS — Works from Patricia Scarborough, a renowned Nebraska artist from Geneva, will be featured at the Gallery on Lincoln Avenue through Feb. 27.