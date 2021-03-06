On Fridays during Lent, it’s fry day in Central City

CENTRAL CITY — Some people think the cheesy potatoes are the best part of the Central City fish fry. Others might like the cole slaw, or the fish. But it’s hard to beat the delicious range of desserts at the weekly Lenten meal at St. Michael Catholic Church.
An entire room in the church’s parish hall is filled with desserts, which include blueberry cheesecake, pies, cakes and brownies.
Members of the church’s Altar Society prepare the desserts. Friday’s offerings included six cherry cheesecakes. Another dessert was made with creme de menthe.
“Some of them are pretty fancy,” said Selena Govlik, who was slicing desserts with Donna Eckstrom before the meal began. Govlik’s husband, Ron, said you could “see calories just kind of floating up in the air” above the desserts.
At the St. Michael fish fry, you can also have as much fish as you want.
“If you go away hungry, it’s your own darn fault,” said volunteer Roxie Friend.
The weekly fish fry is very popular. A total of 325 meals were served at the Feb. 26 event.
Patrons enjoy the meal both in the parish hall and at home. Drive-thru and carry-out options are available. On Feb. 26, 165 people walked in, and 150 people drove up.
About 25 people served Friday’s meal. Many are members of Knights of Columbus Council 10386. Others are Altar Society members and parishioners. Many of the volunteers wear green aprons that say, “Thank God it’s Fry Day.”
Parishioner Louise Logston of Polk said 25 to 30 Altar Society members help with the fish fry each week. Some make desserts, and some show up to help.
St. Michael has offered Lenten fish fries for more than a dozen years.
Typically, the meals run seven weeks, beginning the Friday before Lent. This year, that meal, on Feb. 12, was canceled because of cold weather.
So this year’s schedule runs six weeks. Three meals remain.
The customers don’t come just from Central City. Patrons also make the trip from Stromsburg, Osceola, Polk, Hordville, Aurora, Chapman, Marquette, Fullerton and Clarks. At least one man comes from Grand Island.
The pollock is fried inside an old funnel cake trailer next to the parish hall. As they cooked, the men snacked on deep-friend shrimp. Other volunteers enjoyed cheesecake as they prepared the meal.
One of the men frying the fish, Tom Smith, said they have to enjoy the shrimp when they have a chance. “It gets so busy later you don’t have time,” he said.
A vegetable is provided each week. The selections alternate among spaghetti corn and green beans and almonds.
Fried and baked fish are available. Sugar-free desserts are also provided.
Kids not in the mood for fish can have peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, assembled by Logston.
Friend likes helping at the fish fries. “It’s what I’m doing for the Lord,” she said.
It takes time to put a fish fry together. Dean Hartwig showed up at 1 p.m. Friday to start the cheesy potatoes.
Masks are preferred at the fish fries.
A bake sale will run in conjunction with the final meal of the season March 26.