On Fridays during Lent, it’s fry day in Central City

CENTRAL CITY — Some people think the cheesy potatoes are the best part of the Central City fish fry. Others might like the cole slaw, or the fish. But it’s hard to beat the delicious range of desserts at the weekly Lenten meal at St. Michael Catholic Church.

An entire room in the church’s parish hall is filled with desserts, which include blueberry cheesecake, pies, cakes and brownies.

Members of the church’s Altar Society prepare the desserts. Friday’s offerings included six cherry cheesecakes. Another dessert was made with creme de menthe.

“Some of them are pretty fancy,” said Selena Govlik, who was slicing desserts with Donna Eckstrom before the meal began. Govlik’s husband, Ron, said you could “see calories just kind of floating up in the air” above the desserts.

At the St. Michael fish fry, you can also have as much fish as you want.

“If you go away hungry, it’s your own darn fault,” said volunteer Roxie Friend.

The weekly fish fry is very popular. A total of 325 meals were served at the Feb. 26 event.