On heels of U.S. Capitol riots anniversary, Sen. Briese submits voter fraud bill

A new voter fraud bill under review in the Nebraska Legislature could make any voter fraud activity a felony.
State Sen. Tom Briese, who represent a portion of Hall County, submitted LB828 on Jan. 6 to “prohibit manipulation of elections under the Election Act and provide a penalty.”
“Like a lot of folks, I do worry about mistrust in our election process and our election security,” Briese told The Independent.
If passed, it will be a Class II felony for “any person who by bribery, extortion, theft or fraud intentionally manipulates the result of any primary or general election for president or vice president of the United States, United States senator, representative in the Congress of the United States, governor and lieutenant governor, secretary of state, state treasurer, attorney general, auditor of public accounts, or member of the Legislature.”
A Class II felony has a minimum sentence of one-year in prison and maximum of 50 years.
Briese said he was inspired to act by the Jan. 6, 2020, riots at the U.S. Capitol led by supporters of then-president Donald J. Trump.
“That day was somewhat symbolic for me because I’m concerned about the potential dangers of lack of faith in what really is a cornerstone of our democracy,” he said. “That lack of faith in that cornerstone, in the election process, poses a substantial threat to our democratic republic and I think each and every one of us should take steps to ensure that we can have confidence in and trust our election process.”
He added, “I think enhancing these penalties is one step that can be taken to prove that confidence in the process.”
Briese said the bill is not intended to validate what is called “the Big Lie,” a theory that the 2020 general election was “stolen” from Trump, who was pursuing reelection.
“It’s certainly not intended to do that,” he said. “The bottom line is to enhance confidence in our system because the lack of confidence in it does concern me.”
Briese believes that Nebraska does have a secure election system.
“I feel it’s incumbent on us to take what steps we can to ensure the voters, the constituents, Nebraskans, that, yes, we do have a safe and secure election system,” he said. “I think enhancing the penalties for voter fraud can help placate the fears and concerns of those who might think there are some insecurities in the system.”
Briese does not know of any instances of fraud, he said, but he has heard these worries from some Nebraskans.
“I do not know of any examples of voter fraud in Nebraska. I think it is likely not a problem,” he said. “But there is that concern among some Nebraskans that it is a problem, and I want to make sure that folks can trust our election process and trust that we have a secure system.”
The Independent asked Hall County Election Commissioner Tracy Overstreet if there has been any voter fraud in Hall County or any incidences that might cause the county concern.
Overstreet responded, “No.”