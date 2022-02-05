On heels of U.S. Capitol riots anniversary, Sen. Briese submits voter fraud bill

He added, “I think enhancing these penalties is one step that can be taken to prove that confidence in the process.”

Briese said the bill is not intended to validate what is called “the Big Lie,” a theory that the 2020 general election was “stolen” from Trump, who was pursuing reelection.

“It’s certainly not intended to do that,” he said. “The bottom line is to enhance confidence in our system because the lack of confidence in it does concern me.”

Briese believes that Nebraska does have a secure election system.

“I feel it’s incumbent on us to take what steps we can to ensure the voters, the constituents, Nebraskans, that, yes, we do have a safe and secure election system,” he said. “I think enhancing the penalties for voter fraud can help placate the fears and concerns of those who might think there are some insecurities in the system.”

Briese does not know of any instances of fraud, he said, but he has heard these worries from some Nebraskans.