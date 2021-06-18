On Monday, Old Potash will close, roundabout will open

Beginning Monday, Old Potash Highway will be closed from Claude Road to Highway 281 for about three months, according to the Grand Island Public Works Department.

The Old Potash Highway and Diers Avenue intersection will be closed. Also Monday, the Old Potash Highway and Claude Road roundabout will open to north-south traffic. Access to local businesses within the area will be maintained from Claude Road, Kaufman Avenue and Diers Avenue.

The Highway 281 and Old Potash intersection will be closed from 9 p.m. June 23 until 6 a.m. June 24. The intersection closure is required for the removal and replacement of the traffic signal at the intersection. Detours will be marked.

The Old Potash Highway and Claude Road project includes reconstruction of Old Potash Highway from Webb Road to North Road. The Old Potash Highway work will consist of removal of the existing asphalt roadway and construction of a concrete curb and gutter roadway section. The construction of a new section of Claude Road from Old Potash Highway to Faidley Avenue is also part of the project.