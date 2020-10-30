On the ballot

On Tuesday, Nebraska voters will be asked to decide three initiatives — 429, 430 and 431 — related to casino gambling. Below is information about the three initiatives:

Initiative 429

— Would amend the Nebraska Constitution to state that laws may be enacted to provide for the authorization, regulation and taxation of all forms of games of chance to be conducted by licensees within licensed racetrack enclosures in Nebraska.

Initiative 430

— Would enact a statute to allow games of chance to be conducted by authorized gaming operators within licensed racetrack enclosures in Nebraska.

— Would establish a Nebraska Gaming Commission to license and regulate gaming provisions.

— Would amend and appeal existing sections of Nebraska law to be consistent with the enactment of a statute related to the initiative.

Initiative 431

— Would impose a 20% annual tax on gross gaming revenue from games of chance operated at licensed racetrack locations.