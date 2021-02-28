On the move in March: Family Practice set to open new clinic at Prairie Commons

Family Practice, which has been a part of Grand Island’s medical community since 1978, will move to its new home at Prairie Commons in March.
Family Practice of Grand Island, 2116 W. Faidley Ave., provides health care for family members of all ages. The practice has nine physicians, five advanced practice clinicians and one behavioral health specialist.
According to Roger Bullington, president and general manager of Chief Construction, Family Practice will close its current Grand Island location March 12 and open March 15 at the Prairie Commons Medical Office Building, located next to the Grand Island Regional Hospital.
Chief Construction is the builder of Prairie Commons.
Bullington said the new clinic design has “wonderful natural light and the views of the area and Prairie Commons are spectacular from their third floor location.”
“They are the only tenant on the entire third floor (22,000 square feet) so it’s a very large clinic,” he said
For more than 40 years, Family Practice has been a leader in providing quality health care to the community.
Family Practice is a private practice, which is owned by the clinic’s nine doctors.
According to Kara Clark, FPGI’s human resource director, the new clinic allows for “a fresh new look and the start of our next chapter as we’ve have outgrown out current location.”
“It is allowing us new opportunities as we continue to grow,” Clark said. “It is providing us with unique opportunities to partner with the community and medical services,”
She said the expanded space provides for “the most up-to-date patient centered care.”
It will also allow Family Practice to better coordinate care and modernize its delivery of care.
The clinic will update its X-ray equipment. The layout of the new clinic also will be conducive to team-based care, which is the future of medicine, Clark said.
With the expansion of the clinic, Clark said Family Practice will add doctors, advanced practice clinicians and staff. She also said they also will integrate a new communication software this year.
The clinic has implemented a new electronic medical records system and, in the next few weeks, a new phone system.
“Although we have had some bumps in the road with our changes and technology, we would still like to thank our patients and the community for your patience during this transition period at FPGI,” said Clark. “It is an exciting time of growth for us at FPGI and we are blessed to serve in a community such as Grand Island.
For more information, call 308-381-0162 or visit the clinic’s website at www.familypracticegi.com