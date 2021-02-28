On the move in March: Family Practice set to open new clinic at Prairie Commons

“It is allowing us new opportunities as we continue to grow,” Clark said. “It is providing us with unique opportunities to partner with the community and medical services,”

She said the expanded space provides for “the most up-to-date patient centered care.”

It will also allow Family Practice to better coordinate care and modernize its delivery of care.

The clinic will update its X-ray equipment. The layout of the new clinic also will be conducive to team-based care, which is the future of medicine, Clark said.

With the expansion of the clinic, Clark said Family Practice will add doctors, advanced practice clinicians and staff. She also said they also will integrate a new communication software this year.

The clinic has implemented a new electronic medical records system and, in the next few weeks, a new phone system.

“Although we have had some bumps in the road with our changes and technology, we would still like to thank our patients and the community for your patience during this transition period at FPGI,” said Clark. “It is an exciting time of growth for us at FPGI and we are blessed to serve in a community such as Grand Island.

For more information, call 308-381-0162 or visit the clinic’s website at www.familypracticegi.com

