On the road again: Gannon Travel took a group to Council Bluffs casino Thursday

“Masks are required on the motor coach unless you are eating or drinking,” states the Gannon website. “When finished eating or drinking we ask that you please put your mask back on. We will social distance as much as possible depending on the number of people onboard. We ask that you sit with your traveling partner and we will leave seats empty when we can.”

The buses are routinely cleaned and disinfected, Gannon said.

Gannon said he understands that people are leery about traveling and being around groups.

But still, some people are ready to go.

“They want to get out and they want to go somewhere,” Gannon said.

At Horseshoe Casino, the buffet is closed, but two other eateries are open. Face masks are required at the restaurants until seated.

Table games are limited to no more than four guests, and no more than six at the craps tables.

The Grand Island group returned at about 6 p.m. Thursday.

Gannon’s last gambling getaway was to a South Dakota casino in September or October, Gannon said.

The company plans to resume monthly trips to the Horseshoe Casino. Trips are planned for Jan. 13, Feb. 17 and March 17. The cost of each trip is $35 per person.

