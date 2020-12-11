On the road again: Gannon Travel took a group to Council Bluffs casino Thursday

At least one thing is back to normal. Gannon Travel is taking people on casino trips again.
A motor coach holding about 25 people made the trip Thursday from Grand Island to the Horseshoe Casino in Council Bluffs, Iowa.
Gannon hadn’t taken a group to Horseshoe Casino since March.
The bus was about half full, said Jeff Gannon of Gannon Travel Associations.
Even with COVID-19 sticking around, the people onboard felt a gambling junket was worth the gamble.
Most of the places Gannon Travel plans to visit “are pretty safe places to go,” said Gannon, who is an outside sales representative. People have to follow mask mandates at those destinations.
According to Gannon’s website, the planned group tours will go to areas that have remained in the lower risk levels of COVID-19 and are allowing bus groups to visit.
At Horseshoe Casino, guests are required to wear masks while they are on the property. Exceptions are made if guests are eating, drinking or smoking.
The casino floors have been modified for social distancing. Some machines are disabled to ensure distance between guests. Shields have been erected between machines, Gannon said.
Support Local Journalism
There is also room to spread out on the buses, he said.
“Masks are required on the motor coach unless you are eating or drinking,” states the Gannon website. “When finished eating or drinking we ask that you please put your mask back on. We will social distance as much as possible depending on the number of people onboard. We ask that you sit with your traveling partner and we will leave seats empty when we can.”
The buses are routinely cleaned and disinfected, Gannon said.
Gannon said he understands that people are leery about traveling and being around groups.
But still, some people are ready to go.
“They want to get out and they want to go somewhere,” Gannon said.
At Horseshoe Casino, the buffet is closed, but two other eateries are open. Face masks are required at the restaurants until seated.
Table games are limited to no more than four guests, and no more than six at the craps tables.
The Grand Island group returned at about 6 p.m. Thursday.
Gannon’s last gambling getaway was to a South Dakota casino in September or October, Gannon said.
The company plans to resume monthly trips to the Horseshoe Casino. Trips are planned for Jan. 13, Feb. 17 and March 17. The cost of each trip is $35 per person.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.