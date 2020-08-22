Once upon a time ... Coffeehouse has a story to tell when it comes to an authentic cup of coffee

Ty Carter has a story to tell. It is a story about coffee.
Carter is the manager of Story Coffeehouse, located in the Third City Christian Church at 4100 W. 13th St.
Carter previously worked for a coffeehouse in Kearney and then was asked to manage the Story Coffeehouse when the church was looking to grow the operation into a communitywide venue. Carter became manager in May, and went right to work.
During his first month, he redesigned and renamed the space, which had been part of the church for six years. The name didn’t come out of nowhere.
“It originated from the idea that every coffee has a story,” Carter said. “It comes from a specific farm. On that farm was a farmer who raised it. That farmer has a story. The vision down the road is to get the stories of those farmers and let people know who raised this coffee. Who was this farmer on the other side of the world?”
The coffee Carter serves at Story Coffeehouse comes from four roasters located in Nebraska, who receive the green coffee beans and then roast them directly for the customer. The roasters are located in Burwell, Lincoln and Omaha — and Zabuni Specialty Coffee Auction in Grand Island.
Zabuni receives its green coffee beans directly from farmers in Kenya. When the beans arrive in Grand Island, Zabuni auctions the beans to small, independent coffeehouses that roast the beans to give their customers the best cup of coffee possible. Zabuni also roasts beans and sells to individuals or to coffeehouses.
For Carter, it is important the coffee he serves comes from roasters located in Nebraska, such as Zabuni.
He said being able to have those coffees for his customers helps promote the coffee industry in Nebraska. It also promotes a direct link to the individual family coffee growers in Africa, South America and worldwide.
But the ultimate goal for Carter is to serve the best cup of coffee possible — coffee that is both fresh and delicious, but also authentic without the industrial processing and tons of middlemen usually associated with the drink. That industrial process only dilutes and stales the story Carter wants people to know.
Coffee is the most popular hot beverage in the world. More than 2.25 billion cups of coffee are consumed in the world every day. And Carter wants the coffee he serves at Story Coffeehouse to not only taste good, but be unique and authentic.
He said every ingredient that goes into making Story Coffeehouse is something he wanted to be confident about and put his name behind.
Along with a fresh cup of coffee, Carter also serves a variety of beverages, such as espresso, americano, cortado, cappuccino, flat white, latte, mocha, brew, chemex and cold brew. He also serves hot chocolate and Santa Cruz Chai.
Also featured are Holy Kakow syrups that complement the high-quality coffee.
Carter said he became a barista five years ago.
“Someone made me a pour-over for the first time of a single-origin coffee from Africa,” he said.
Carter said the coffee was excellent and flavorful, with many notes of blueberry, grape and other flavors.
“At that time, that was over my head,” Carter said. “I had no idea what that meant. I was just used to the terrible coffee I had been drinking my whole life.”
He said that coffee experience opened his mind to a “whole world that I had no idea about.”
Carter said he then went on a journey of discovery, learning everything he could about coffee. He started making it at home. He even purchased a popcorn popper from Goodwill to learn to roast green coffee beans at home.
“I just wanted to experiment,” he said. “Then a friend of mine, who was a manager at a coffee shop, took me on because he saw my desire and my knowledge.”
He continued to learn about coffee while he lived in California. Carter is originally from Hershey, just west of North Platte.
“I love putting out a good product and letting people to know what we have to offer,” Carter said. “But I love people. That is what it is all about. Everyone who comes through the door, I want to get to know their name and what they like.”
It is that exchange between him and his customers that Carter believes will make Story Coffeehouse a success.
“With the name ‘Story’ I have a story to share and every person who comes in has a story of their own,” he said. “If I can be part of that journey, it can help me be a better person and better understand people’s walk of life. Coffee is a pretty easy way to open that door.”
Story Coffeehouse is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.. To learn more, visit its webpage at storycoffeehouse.square.site or visit the business on Facebook or Instagram.