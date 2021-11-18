One COVID-19 death reported in Central Health District as cases continue to rise

Central District Health Department officials say it is seeing an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases caused by the lingering delta variant.

“As we move into both the cold weather and holiday seasons where people will spend more time indoors, we strongly urge that people use mitigation efforts to limit the spread of COVID-19,” according to a CDHD news release.

“The increased number of cases represents the fifth pandemic surge for our district.”

At the end of last week, 37% of all COVID-19 tests were positive. The number of cases per 100,000 people, used to accurately compare areas with different populations, was 301. “This is a high number that has kept the ‘risk dial’ on our COVID dashboard in the red since mid-August of this year.”

More than 100 new cases per 100,000 people during a seven-day period is considered a high transmission level. That level registers as red on the community transmission dial.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the COVID case count during the last seven days was 225. The number of cases per 100,000 was 286.9, and the positivity rate was 44%.

One COVID death had been reported during the last three days in the district, which consists of Hall, Hamilton and Merrick counties.