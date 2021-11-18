One COVID-19 death reported in Central Health District as cases continue to rise

Central District Health Department officials say it is seeing an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases caused by the lingering delta variant.
“As we move into both the cold weather and holiday seasons where people will spend more time indoors, we strongly urge that people use mitigation efforts to limit the spread of COVID-19,” according to a CDHD news release.
“The increased number of cases represents the fifth pandemic surge for our district.”
At the end of last week, 37% of all COVID-19 tests were positive. The number of cases per 100,000 people, used to accurately compare areas with different populations, was 301. “This is a high number that has kept the ‘risk dial’ on our COVID dashboard in the red since mid-August of this year.”
More than 100 new cases per 100,000 people during a seven-day period is considered a high transmission level. That level registers as red on the community transmission dial.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the COVID case count during the last seven days was 225. The number of cases per 100,000 was 286.9, and the positivity rate was 44%.
One COVID death had been reported during the last three days in the district, which consists of Hall, Hamilton and Merrick counties.
“An increasing number of cases in upcoming weeks is now likely due to several factors, including the delta variant’s high transmission rate, low vaccination rates, colder weather forcing people indoors and the upcoming holiday season where gatherings with many different people, sometimes in crowded settings, can set the stage for viral spread,” according to the news release. “An added concern is the onset of influenza season, which generally translates into increased hospitalizations, adding to the burden health care workers have been shouldering for the last 20 months.”
CDHD advises anyone who is eligible but has not yet gotten vaccinated to get both the COVID-19 and the influenza shots as soon as possible.
“Vaccinations are safe and effective and are proven to reduce the number of illnesses, hospitalizations and deaths from these illnesses,” based on the news release. Other measures to protect one’s self include socially distancing from others and getting tested for COVID-19 if you feel sick.
Nomi Health offers free COVID-19 testing from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays at the CDHD, 1137 S. Locust St. Offered are both same day rapid tests for those with COVID-19 symptoms (same day results) and PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests, with results available in 24 to 36 hours after testing.
CDHD offers vaccine clinics from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and until 7 p.m. Thursdays.
The COVID-19 vaccine now is available and recommended to protect children ages 5 to 11. COVID-19 adult boosters are available. Vaccines are given at no cost but if insured, CDHD bills for vaccine administration.
Find out more at www.cdhd.ne.gov.