One Day for UNK raises $276,438 to support students

KEARNEY — Individuals and organizations made 1,783 gifts totaling $276,438 to support students across the University of Nebraska at Kearney during the campus’s annual One Day for UNK.

The philanthropic event began at noon Thursday and concluded at noon Friday. It was centered at givingday.unk.edu, where complete results can be found.

“We’re once again overwhelmed by the participation in One Day for UNK,” said Lucas Dart, vice president for UNK alumni relations and development. “The support received is truly an investment in our students and their complete experience during their important time on campus. On behalf of them and our talented faculty and staff, we’re grateful for this outpouring of support.”

During the 24 hours, contributors from across the country and places around the world supported student scholarships, student organizations, UNK’s three academic colleges, the library and Loper Athletics. Gifts also supported the university’s various affiliated programs and organizations, such as the G.W. Frank Museum of History and Culture, PAWS University and others.

This year’s giving day resulted in an increase of more than 16% in the total amount raised and an increase of nearly 19% in the total number of individual gifts made. During last year’s inaugural event, more than $237,000 was given to support all areas of UNK.

One Day for UNK used social media and other online communication to encourage philanthropic support. Participants shared why they were giving and why UNK matters to them using #OneDayforUNK.