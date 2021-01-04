 Skip to main content
One dead, one injured following accident late Monday morning
One person is dead and another person was injured following a two-vehicle accident late Monday morning.

Ed Carlin, a battalion chief for the Grand Island Fire Department, said that about 11:15 a.m. Monday crews were dispatched to Highways 34 and 281 to a two-vehicle accident involving a semi and a pickup.

Carlin said the driver of the semi was pronounced dead at the scene, while one person from the pickup was transported to CHI Health St. Francis with non-life-threatening injuries.

There were only two vehicles involved in the accident, he said, but other vehicles may have sustained minor damage as a result of a “chain reaction.” A hazardous materials truck was on scene as the semi tanker was carrying fertilizer and tipped over.

The Nebraska State Patrol also was on scene doing an accident reconstruction.

This is a developing story.

