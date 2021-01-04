One dead, one injured following accident late Monday morning

A new hospital building soon will be a reality in Central City. Kendra Jefferson, foundation and community relations coordinator for Merrick Medical Center, said construction on a brand-new, $27 million, 51,307-square-foot facility started in September and is set to be completed in March 2022. The building will be located just off Highway 30 at the intersection of 15th Road and 28th Street on approximately 22 acres of land donated by the Dinsdale family. The site will be known as the Dinsdale Health Campus.