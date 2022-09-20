One driver killed in Tuesday morning accident near Central City

A two-vehicle accident Tuesday morning just south of Central City took the life of one person.

The names of the people involved in the accident have not been released.

The accident occurred at about 7:40 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 14 and L Road.

According to a preliminary investigation by the Merrick County Sheriff's Office, a 2016 Jeep Patriot was traveling north on Highway 14 when the driver attempted to make a left-hand turn onto L Road. The Jeep collided with a southbound 2008 Nissan Frontier pickup.

The driver of the Jeep was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Nissan pickup was transported by emergency personnel to a local hospital and then transferred by medical helicopter to a trauma center in Lincoln with life-threatening injuries.

Seatbelts were being used by the driver of the Jeep, but they were not in use by the driver of the Nissan. Neither drugs nor alcohol were believed to be a factor in the accident, authorities said.

The Merrick County Sheriff's Office was assisted on the scene by the Central City Police Department, the Nebraska State Patrol, Central City Ambulance, the Central City Fire Department and bystanders who stopped to offer assistance.

"On behalf of all emergency personnel we wish to extend our deepest sympathies to those affected by this incident," the Merrick County Sheriff's Office said in the news release.