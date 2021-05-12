One injured in early-morning fire Tuesday in Grand Island

A victim was found next door with severe burns and taken to CHI Health St. Francis Medical Center in critical condition and later transported to CHI Health St. Elizabeth in Lincoln.

The fire, which originated in the basement, was reported at 12:32 a.m. and under control by 12:52 a.m. Heavy damage was sustained in both the basement and the kitchen. Hiemer estimated $80,000 in damage. The cause of the accidental fire is believed to be improper smoking. There were no other individuals involved with the fire.