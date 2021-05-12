 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
One injured in early-morning fire Tuesday in Grand Island
0 comments
top story

One injured in early-morning fire Tuesday in Grand Island

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
structure fire, Winfrey Plumbing and Heating at 808 W. North Front.
Barrett Stinson

Early Tuesday morning Grand Island Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 3011 W. 17th St.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Upon arrival, firefighters saw heavy smoke coming from the interior of the single-family, single-story house, according to Tim Hiemer, a GIFD division chief.

A victim was found next door with severe burns and taken to CHI Health St. Francis Medical Center in critical condition and later transported to CHI Health St. Elizabeth in Lincoln.

The fire, which originated in the basement, was reported at 12:32 a.m. and under control by 12:52 a.m. Heavy damage was sustained in both the basement and the kitchen. Hiemer estimated $80,000 in damage. The cause of the accidental fire is believed to be improper smoking. There were no other individuals involved with the fire.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Probe shows WHO knew of sex claims in Congo

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts