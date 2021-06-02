 Skip to main content
One injured in Sunday night accident
One injured in Sunday night accident

Extricated driver

Traffic was diverted because of a two-vehicle accident Sunday night at 10th and Vine streets. The driver of the silver Dodge Journey had to be extricated and was then transported via ambulance. (Courtesy Grand Island Police Department)

A driver had to be extricated from a Dodge Journey following a two-vehicle accident Sunday night at 10th and Vine streets.

The driver, Renn Helleberg, was transported via ambulance to CHI Health St. Francis, where he was treated and released. Helleberg, a 34-year-old Grand Island man, was driving south on Vine when he collided with a Chevy Trailblazer, heading east on 10th. The collision caused the Journey to flip onto its side.

Police were called to the accident at about 9:10 p.m. Helleberg was referred for driving through a stop sign, said Grand Island Police Capt. Jim Duering. The driver of the Trailblazer, a 16-year-old male, was located by police a short time later. He was cited for leaving the scene of an accident.

But the juvenile was honest about what happened and “appeared to be remorseful,” Duering said.

