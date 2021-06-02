One injured in Sunday night accident

A driver had to be extricated from a Dodge Journey following a two-vehicle accident Sunday night at 10th and Vine streets.

The driver, Renn Helleberg, was transported via ambulance to CHI Health St. Francis, where he was treated and released. Helleberg, a 34-year-old Grand Island man, was driving south on Vine when he collided with a Chevy Trailblazer, heading east on 10th. The collision caused the Journey to flip onto its side.

Police were called to the accident at about 9:10 p.m. Helleberg was referred for driving through a stop sign, said Grand Island Police Capt. Jim Duering. The driver of the Trailblazer, a 16-year-old male, was located by police a short time later. He was cited for leaving the scene of an accident.

But the juvenile was honest about what happened and “appeared to be remorseful,” Duering said.