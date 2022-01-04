One of each: Girl, boy were 2022's first babies born in Grand Island

The boys are Zayden Contreras, 7, and Bryan Montanez, 1.

Dr. Sara Graybill handled the natural delivery.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

For Contreras, the hours leading up to the delivery were hectic. The baby wasn’t expected to come as early as she did. So Montanez left Grand Island on Thursday to finish a job in the Southeast.

“He was in his truck, going back to Florida with the puppy,” Contreras said.

When she called to tell Montanez that her water had broken, he was in Atlanta. When she told him she was sure the baby was on the way, he headed back to Grand Island.

“He was with me on the phone, on FaceTime, the whole time while I was in labor and while she was born,” Contreras said.

He arrived in Grand Island on Sunday to see his new little girl and congratulate the mother.

In the meantime, Contreras’ mother’s flight was delayed. Returning from California, she was stuck in Denver. “And then my sister got caught in Omaha,” Contreras said.

So after Aaliyah arrived, Contreras had only the nurses for company.