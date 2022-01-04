One of each: Girl, boy were 2022's first babies born in Grand Island

A little girl who entered the world at CHI St. Francis and a little boy delivered at Grand Island Regional Medical Center were the first babies born in 2022 in Grand Island.
The girl, Aaliyah Montanez, arrived at 9:55 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 1, weighing in at 6 pounds, 15 1/2 ounces.
The boy, Samuel Camey, showed up at 7:49 a.m. Monday, Jan. 3, weighing 6 pounds, 13 ounces. “He has a lot of hair,” said his mother, Vanessa.
Samuel’s arrival was a great birthday present for Vanessa, who turned 36 on Monday. Dr. Erica Haake handled the cesarean birth.
Vanessa and Oliver Camey are now the parents of two little boys. Big brother Alexander will turn 5 on Jan. 28.
The hospital staff presented Vanessa with a slice of birthday cake.
Samuel’s arrival means that Vanessa didn’t require a birthday present from Oliver, 37. “I already gave her one,” he said, smiling.
Aaliyah Montanez is the third child for Teresa Contreras, 23, and Brayan Montanez.
“It’s such a blessing to have my three little kiddos now,” Contreras said.
She is their first girl. Having a girl is “a whole different experience. She’s our little star now,” she said.
The boys are Zayden Contreras, 7, and Bryan Montanez, 1.
Dr. Sara Graybill handled the natural delivery.
For Contreras, the hours leading up to the delivery were hectic. The baby wasn’t expected to come as early as she did. So Montanez left Grand Island on Thursday to finish a job in the Southeast.
“He was in his truck, going back to Florida with the puppy,” Contreras said.
When she called to tell Montanez that her water had broken, he was in Atlanta. When she told him she was sure the baby was on the way, he headed back to Grand Island.
“He was with me on the phone, on FaceTime, the whole time while I was in labor and while she was born,” Contreras said.
He arrived in Grand Island on Sunday to see his new little girl and congratulate the mother.
In the meantime, Contreras’ mother’s flight was delayed. Returning from California, she was stuck in Denver. “And then my sister got caught in Omaha,” Contreras said.
So after Aaliyah arrived, Contreras had only the nurses for company.
“It was crazy, but we’re blessed to have her here,” she said of her daughter.
In honor of the year’s first births, both mothers received gift baskets from the hospitals.
At Grand Island Regional, 367 babies were born in 2021, said Karen Mast, the hospital’s maternal child nurse manager.
CHI St. Francis welcomed 439 babies in 2021.
Nurses who help deliver babies have a rewarding occupation.
“It’s a very joyful business,” Mast said.