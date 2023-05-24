The Nebraska State Patrol responded to a multi-vehicle accident at the intersection of Highway 281 and Highway 34 at 8:25 a.m. on Wednesday. One of the drivers was transported to St. Francis Hospital with serious, non life-threatening injuries.

According to state patrol Public Relations Director Cody Thomas, the preliminary investigation showed that one of the vehicles, a Nissan Murano, was northbound on Highway 281. The Murano collided with a south traveling Ford Escape, which was attempting to turn left onto Highway 34.

The crash caused the Escape to split in half, striking two more vehicles that were sitting at the westward stoplight of Highway 34.

Medics took the Escape driver to an the hospital with serious injuries. No other injuries were reported.

The roadway was partially closed for a little more than an hour after the accident. An investigation by the state patrol continues.