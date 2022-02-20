One thing we agree on: Aaron Rodgers’ hair

I’m not sure why it is, but people can’t stop talking about Aaron Rodgers’ appearance.

All during the football season, I heard women make disparaging remarks about the Green Bay Packers quarterback.

Out of the blue, my sister sent a text saying, “Aaron Rodgers needs a bath and a haircut.” I didn’t even know she watched football.

My daughter, Brenna, says Rodgers looks “grody.” A few years ago, Brenna said Rodgers was handsome and raved about his dimples. Not anymore.

In October, my daughter-in-law, Anne, wrote that Rodgers looks “absolutely awful. He looks like he is auditioning for WWE wrestling. Horrendous. Give me the clean-cut Aaron Rodgers (see Super Bowl look) any day over the current version. He is seriously hard to look at — even with a helmet on.”

People talk about his appearance almost as much as his quarterbacking.

When former Packers receiver Jordy Nelson spoke in Grand Island on Tuesday, a kid in the audience asked him, “Do you think Aaron Rodgers should cut his hair?”

“Yes. A year ago he should have cut his hair,” Nelson said, adding that his appearance is “gross.”