One thing we agree on: Aaron Rodgers’ hair

I’m not sure why it is, but people can’t stop talking about Aaron Rodgers’ appearance.
All during the football season, I heard women make disparaging remarks about the Green Bay Packers quarterback.
Out of the blue, my sister sent a text saying, “Aaron Rodgers needs a bath and a haircut.” I didn’t even know she watched football.
My daughter, Brenna, says Rodgers looks “grody.” A few years ago, Brenna said Rodgers was handsome and raved about his dimples. Not anymore.
In October, my daughter-in-law, Anne, wrote that Rodgers looks “absolutely awful. He looks like he is auditioning for WWE wrestling. Horrendous. Give me the clean-cut Aaron Rodgers (see Super Bowl look) any day over the current version. He is seriously hard to look at — even with a helmet on.”
People talk about his appearance almost as much as his quarterbacking.
When former Packers receiver Jordy Nelson spoke in Grand Island on Tuesday, a kid in the audience asked him, “Do you think Aaron Rodgers should cut his hair?”
“Yes. A year ago he should have cut his hair,” Nelson said, adding that his appearance is “gross.”
Women don’t seem too upset about Rodgers’ beard. They tend to focus on the length and unwashed appearance of his hair.
My other daughter-in-law, Kel, says some men can pull off that kind of hairstyle. “It just really isn’t working for him,” she said.
Coworker Michelle Kohlhof, an admirer of Rodgers, says she’d be happy to blow dry his hair and fluff it for him.
It’s amazing how many people discuss the quarterback’s hairstyle. I haven’t found anyone who likes it.
I’ve heard various theories about Rodgers’ thinking.
“Sometimes I think that famous, good-looking men get tired of being good-looking so they try to look ugly,” Bryan said, citing Brad Pitt as another example.
Anne said Rodgers “just looks like he doesn’t care anymore.”
If Rodgers was trying to throw a pass at the ladies, he was intercepted.
Brenna blames Rodgers’ ex-fiancee, Shailene Woodley. His “environmentally friendly girlfriend” made him care about the chemicals he was “putting into the environment” and probably had him eating less meat, Brenna says.
I’m sure Rodgers doesn’t care, but he’s become the subject of nationwide mockery. My son Bryan says Rodgers looks like the bartender at an Old West saloon.
Bryan’s friend, Andrew, says, “He looks like a man that made a Faustian bargain with a barber and the barber came to collect.”
Andrew also said, “He looks like someone that is going to make sure YOU know he owns an acoustic guitar.”
One more from Andrew: “He looks like he’s gonna give me a sweet deal on a Winnebago if I close today.”
Bryan, who spends a lot of time on Reddit, informed me of some comments he’s seen about the scruffy quarterback.
One guy said Rodgers looks like “a surf instructor in a town that isn’t located on any bodies of water.”
Another commenter said, “He looks like he steals catalytic converters from cars at a shopping mall.”
“He’s a troubled artist,” one man wrote. “What he is able to accomplish is magnificent, but no one understands his methods.”
A Packer fan myself, I have to say I don’t care that much about Rodgers’ hair.
What I find much more disappointing is his playoff record.
Jeff Bahr is a reporter for The Independent. He may be reached at 308-381-9408.